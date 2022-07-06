US abortion law: Implications For Pregnant Cancer Patients

Pregnant Cancer Patients At High Risk Due To Ban In Abortions

The recent overturning of Roe Vs Wade in the United States will not just affect women's Constitutional rights but also decide their survivability rate for pregnant women who have cancer or are undergoing cancer treatments.

The data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that every year almost 73 million abortions take place globally. The recent overturning of the right to abortion, Roe Vs Wade in the United States will not just affect women's Constitutional rights but also decide their survivability rate. It is especially a serious threat for cancer patients who might be pregnant but unable to receive access to abortion. Cancer requires certain treatments that could pose as a risk to both the unborn child and the mother. But, unlike the times before the abolition of abortions rights, these women will suffer. In some cases, it might even lead to their death.

Before the Supreme Court of the United States announced their verdict on abortion, pregnant women and doctors had the right to decide on what the next step would be. Their decision was solely based on the health aspects of the mother and the fetus. Health and medical factors used to be the top priority. The experts warned that doctors may fear giving some treatments if they could lead to ending the pregnancy, which could risk breaking the state laws banning abortion, even when someone needs it.

CHEMOTHERAPY EQUALS ABORTION?

As more and more regressive laws get passed on abortion, doctors will refuse to give pregnant people the treatment that they need urgently. There are a lot of different treatments that doctors use for treating cancer. Treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy are harmful for women who are carrying a child. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy can cause miscarriages or even affect the fetus. This could lead to the termination of pregnancy, which is now illegal in the US.

Cancer conditions like cervical cancer and gestational trophoblastic disease requires a deliberate termination of pregnancy before the start of the treatment. With the new law, patients will lose access to this treatment as well, putting their lives at risk. This law not only impacts women but is also putting doctors and healthcare providers at a very risky position wherein they cannot make a decision that could save a patient's life.

HOW DOES DIFFERENT CANCER THERAPIES AFFECT PREGNANT WOMEN?

Radiation Therapy

Radiation therapy may affect the support cells and blood supply of the uterus. It also may increase the chances of miscarriage, early birth, low birth weight, and other problems.

You may like to read

Surgery To The Cervix

Removing all or part of the cervix may make miscarriage or early birth more likely. This is because the cervix may not be able to support a developing pregnancy. according to the new law, undergoing a miscarriage is also raising a lot of questions. the patient has to justify the miscarriage to the state proving that it was natural and not due to any other reasons.

Chemotherapy

Anthracycline chemotherapy includes treatment with doxorubicin (available as a generic drug), daunorubicin (Cerubidine), epirubicin (Ellence), and idarubicin (Idamycin). These treatments may damage heart cells and weaken the heart of the patient as well as her baby.

These are serious repercussions of cancer treatments and if patients do not avail these treatments they might die. Moreover, because of the new law passed by the United States, the inability to abort will also increase the death risks. Either way, without the access to abortion, women's health will get impacted.