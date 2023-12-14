Unusual Pregnancy Complications: High Blood Pressure and 7 Other Factors of High-Risk Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful and miraculous experience for most women, but it can be dangerous for some. Most complication-free pregnancies require only periodic OBGYN intervention. A woman found to be pregnant with any risk factor will need to undergo further tests, monitoring, and treatment.

Numerous risk factors range from minor to life-threatening, and having a doctor to guide women who exhibit these symptoms is critical. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Shipra Kunwar, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Manipal Hospital, Pune-Kharadi, said that most of the complications are caused by some common risk factors that are often ignored. "Complications are caused by maternal age, pre-existing medical difficulties, lifestyle conditions, and many other factors. When these risks exceed a certain threshold, the pregnancy is considered high-risk and potentially dangerous," said Dr Shipra.

Understanding High-Risk Pregnancies

A high-risk pregnancy refers to a situation where there is an increased chance of health problems for the mother, the baby, or both. Various factors can contribute to the classification of a pregnancy as high-risk, and these factors can vary from woman to woman.

Maternal Age

One of the primary factors influencing the risk level of a pregnancy is the age of the mother. Teenage pregnancies and pregnancies in women over 35 are generally considered to be at higher risk. Teenagers may not have fully developed bodies, and older women may experience complications due to a decline in fertility and an increased likelihood of pre-existing health conditions.

Pre-Existing Medical Conditions

Conditions such as hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and others necessitate specific attention and monitoring from healthcare specialists. Women who have pre-existing medical conditions should consult with their doctors before and during pregnancy to manage their condition.

Prior Miscarriages

A woman who has had past miscarriages should pay close attention to her pregnancy journey and seek medical advice even before attempting to conceive. The doctor then assesses and narrows down the causes before prescribing appropriate medication and care.

Medical History

A woman's medical history plays a crucial role in determining the risk associated with her pregnancy. Pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or autoimmune disorders can significantly impact the health of both the mother and the baby. Women with these conditions need to work closely with their healthcare providers to manage and monitor their health throughout pregnancy.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a risk factor during pregnancy. Even women who have never had diabetes are at risk of acquiring gestational diabetes if their blood sugar levels rise during pregnancy. Pre-eclampsia, preterm labor, and the necessity for a cesarean section can all result from this.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure during pregnancy increases the risk of pre-eclampsia, a dangerous condition with life-threatening consequences for both the mother and the baby. Women who have high blood pressure should get frequent prenatal care and work closely with their healthcare professionals to keep their blood pressure under control during their pregnancy.

STDs

Pregnant women and their newborns are also in danger from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Preterm labor, early rupture of the membranes, and low birth weight can all be caused by STDs. Women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant should be checked for STDs and, if necessary, treated. Also, for warning signs like these, the patient should immediately visit the hospital.

Watery discharge Pain in the back and Lower abdominal pain, and Decreased fetal movements

Lifestyle Choices

Certain lifestyle choices can elevate the risk of complications during pregnancy. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and substance abuse can affect foetal development. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight and adopting a balanced diet contribute to a lower risk of complications.

Therefore, it is recommended that all women should undergo pre-conceptional counseling to optimize their health conditions if any before getting pregnant. Also, women adopting a healthy lifestyle goes a long way. Most high-risk pregnancies require frequent antenatal visits and the involvement of multiple specialists like physicians, endocrinologists, etc in the care of pregnant women. High-risk pregnancies should be delivered where ICU and NICU facilities are available. Good pregnancy care leads to good outcomes even in high-risk pregnancies.