Unsafe Abortion Accounts For One In 12 Maternal Deaths Worldwide: Ways Of Prevent It

In most cases of unsafe abortions, women are unmarried.

There can be many reasons behind a woman not wanting to conceive at the moment, but one of the biggest reasons remains being afraid of the judgement of the society.

Unsafe abortion is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality and severe morbidity worldwide, especially in developing countries. When a woman goes through an unwanted pregnancy, some choose to undergo a safe abortion, while others do not. Unsafe abortion from unintended pregnancies has a profound, long-lasting medical impact on women and girls. The consequences of unsafe abortion are not only felt by the women and their partners but also felt by their families and friends, caregivers, staff, and the entire community. Providing safe abortion care can help reduce the avoidable and overlooked suffering of many women. Everyone going through an abortion wants to undergo the process with high-quality care and support without any judgment. Unfortunately, this is still not a reality for many, and unsafe abortion accounts for one in 12 maternal deaths worldwide. Let's begin by understanding the causes of hazardous abortions and dive into the various ways of preventing them.

Fear of people's judgement and opinions

In most cases of unsafe abortions, women are unmarried and want to terminate their pregnancy in secrecy without letting their families and society know. Some women have been forced into pregnancy due to sexual violence, others have financial and emotional difficulties. Some women are educated, while some are uneducated and uninformed about their rights. There can be many reasons behind a woman not wanting to conceive at the moment, but one of the biggest reasons remains to be afraid of the judgement of the society. There is a lot of stigma surrounding unwanted pregnancies and the idea of aborting a child. The media does not provide answers to simple questions, and there is no provision to provide adequate knowledge on the medical procedure as sensitive as abortion. Where to seek professional help? What are the different options? What is the cost, and what are the consequences of abortion? These are just some of the questions on a woman's mind who wants to end her pregnancy. It is a healthcare professional's responsibility to provide support and information about the risks and benefits of abortion and, most importantly, respect their decision without judging them.

Making abortion accessible for patients

Abortion can be a completely safe and effective medical procedure if performed within the appropriate pregnancy duration and by someone well qualified. Medication abortion is typically the preferred method by a woman as it can be done in the privacy of one's home and is usually less invasive. In most cases, qualified and skilled doctors can provide abortion care services in hospitals and health centres. Nurses and Midwives can give support through counselling. It is essential to offer proper training, mentoring, and guidance to the service providers to better help the patients.

Making abortion safe

Safe abortion care is an essential health service and should be available and affordable to patients. Moreover, post-abortion complications can lead to various consequences, and some can even be fatal. Therefore, management of post-abortion complications is necessary to ensure a safe abortion. Another way to prevent unsafe abortion is by preventing unwanted pregnancies. This can be done by spreading awareness about contraceptives and training the hospital staff and other healthcare providers to improve access to modern contraceptives is a must to reduce unintended pregnancies and the abortions that often follow. However, contraception is not a sufficient solution, and abortion care is as important and needs to be timely, reliable, private, and confidential. It is vital to have conversations about contraception and safe abortion care.

Conclusion

Unsafe abortion is a major cause of maternal mortality in the country, and it is completely preventable. It is therefore very heart-breaking that so many women lose their lives to it. When a woman has decided to abort, she doesn't do so lightly but only after a lot of deliberation. She is likely to go through it regardless of safety. It is therefore important that we create a safe space for women, where they can have proper access to abortion and post-abortion services without fear of backlash and shame.

(The article is contributed by Dr Suhasini Inamdar, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore)

You may like to read