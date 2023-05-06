Understanding Stages Of Maternal Mental Health

Seek help from a healthcare professional if you are struggling with your mental health during any stage of motherhood.

A psychologist sheds light on the mental health challenges that women may face during pregnancy and after childbirth. Read on to understand why maternal mental health is important.

Maternal mental health problems are a major public health challenge globally, especially in developing countries. As per the WHO estimates, more than 15 per cent of pregnant women in developing countries experience a mental disorder, and over 19 per cent of mothers develop a mental illness after childbirth. Maternal mental health problems can lead to adverse birth outcomes, affect children's growth and development, and in severe cases maternal mental disorders can also contribute to maternal mortality and neonatal death. For this reason, maternal mental health is considered a public health priority.

To understand the mental health challenges that women often face during pregnancy and after childbirth, we connected with Pranati Kapoor, psychologist at Humm care. The psychologist elaborates the stages of maternal mental health.

Pranati says "Maternal mental health refers to a woman's emotional and mental well-being during pregnancy and after childbirth. The stages of maternal mental health can vary for each woman, but generally, they can be broken down into antenatal (during pregnancy) and postpartum (after childbirth)."

Antenatal (during pregnancy) is the period when a woman is pregnant, and it is essential to take care of her mental health during this time. It is normal to experience a range of emotions during pregnancy, such as anxiety, worry, and mood swings, but if these feelings become overwhelming, it is important to seek help.

Some examples of challenges that women may face during the antenatal stage of maternal mental health.

Pregnancy can be an anxiety-provoking time for many women as they worry about the health of their baby, the labor and delivery process, and the challenges of motherhood.

Women can also experience depression during pregnancy, which can be caused by hormonal changes, stress, and other factors.

Pregnancy can cause changes to a woman's body, which may lead to concerns about body image and self-esteem.

Pregnancy can also bring changes to a woman's relationship with her partner, as they navigate the challenges of parenthood and prepare for the arrival of their baby. Preparing for a new baby can be expensive, and financial worries can add to a woman's stress during pregnancy.

Women with medical complications during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes or preeclampsia, may also experience additional stress and worry.

Women who have experienced trauma in their past, such as sexual abuse or domestic violence, may also find the antenatal stage particularly challenging as it can trigger memories or feelings related to their past experiences.

Postpartum (after childbirth) stage includes the first six weeks after giving birth, known as the "fourth trimester." It is a time of significant adjustment, both physically and emotionally, as the mother adapts to caring for her newborn. The postpartum period can also be challenging for some women, as they may experience postpartum depression or anxiety. Some of the challenges faced during this stage are, postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, fatigue and sleep deprivation, physical recovery, role adjustment, changes in relationship and lack of social support.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a common mental health condition that affects some women after giving birth. Symptoms of PPD can include feelings of sadness, anxiety, and hopelessness, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, and changes in appetite. Postpartum anxiety is another common mental health condition that can affect new mothers. Symptoms of postpartum anxiety can include excessive worry, racing thoughts, and physical symptoms such as dizziness or nausea. It is essential for women to seek support during the postpartum stage to manage these challenges and promote positive maternal mental health.

Motherhood and mental health

The toddler years are a time of intense emotional and behavioral development for the child, which can put a strain on the mother's mental health. Mothers may experience feelings of guilt, inadequacy, or frustration as they navigate their child's behavior and development.

As children grow and develop, mothers may face new challenges, such as balancing work and parenting, dealing with their child's academic or social struggles, and managing their own mental health needs.

As children enter adolescence, mothers may experience new challenges as their child becomes more independent and faces new social and emotional pressures. Mothers may also need to navigate their own changing role in their child's life and their own mental health needs.

The psychologist concludes, "It is important to remember that these stages are not fixed and may overlap or occur at different times for different women. It is also essential to seek help from a healthcare professional if you are struggling with your mental health during any stage of motherhood. These stages are all manageable with proper care and can also be preventive in some stages."

