Uncontrolled thyroid imbalance may lead to pregnancy complications, warns expert: Why screening is crucial before conception

Planning pregnancy? Thyroid screening before conception is as important as fertility checks for a healthy pregnancy, says experts. Read on to know the connection between the two and understand why you should add a thyroid test as a part of your fertility plan.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 25, 2026 9:12 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Shikha Malik

Why Thyroid Screening is Important Before Pregnancy? Read on to Know!

Thyroid health plays a pivotal role in fertility, pregnancy, and the baby's development. Many women may not realize that an untreated thyroid imbalance can affect conception, increase pregnancy risks, and impact overall maternal health. Hence, it is necessary to pay attention to thyroid health.

As we observe World Thyroid Day 2026, experts are highlighting the importance of thyroid screening before conception and its role in ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy journey.

To decode the link, we spoke to Dr Shikha Malik, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kalyan, Mumbai, who explained why thyroid health is often an overlooked yet crucial factor in birth planning.

Healthy pregnancy tips

Why Thyroid Screening Is Important Before Pregnancy?

Dr Malik says everyone should prioritise thyroid health before planning for a baby. "When couples plan for pregnancy, they often focus on diet, exercise, and regular health check-ups. However, one important factor that is commonly overlooked is thyroid health. The thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, controls many essential functions in the body, including metabolism, hormones, energy levels, and reproductive health."

She further added - "Even a mild thyroid imbalance can affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes if left untreated. So, everyone should make sure to focus on it as well. Now, thyroid disorders are becoming increasingly common, especially among women of reproductive age. Since symptoms are often mild or mistaken for stress and lifestyle-related issues, many women may not know they have a thyroid problem until they face difficulty in conceiving or experience pregnancy complications. This is why thyroid screening and awareness should become an important part of birth planning."

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How Thyroid Disorders Affect Fertility and Conception

According to Dr Malik, thyroid hormones directly regulate ovulation, menstrual cycles, and overall hormonal balance. "The thyroid gland tends to produce hormones that help regulate ovulation, menstrual cycles, and the body's overall hormonal balance. When thyroid hormone levels become too low or too high, it can interfere with fertility and make it difficult to conceive naturally."

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Explaining the severe impact of untreated hypothyroidism, Dr Malik says that when the thyroid gland is underactive, it may lead to irregular periods, ovulation problems, weight gain, tiredness, and increased risk of miscarriage. Hyperthyroidism, where the gland becomes overactive, can also affect pregnancy by increasing the risk of high blood pressure, premature birth, and low birth weight.

Why Thyroid Health Is Critical During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, thyroid hormones are important for the baby's brain and nervous system development, mainly in the early months. Poorly controlled thyroid may lead to anemia, preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, placental problems, and delayed fetal growth. Women with thyroid disorders may also face difficulties during fertility treatments like IVF if hormone levels are not properly managed. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce risks for both mother and baby.

"Making thyroid health a part of birth planning is a simple but important step toward a healthier pregnancy journey. So, make sure to go for regular thyroid screening, seek timely help, and conceive and fulfil the dream of pregnancy," says Dr Malik.