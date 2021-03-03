Famous TV actor Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy with husband Suyyash Rai on Tuesday. The actor said she is expecting her first child ‘this august’. Taking to Instagram the couple posted a cute picture and made the announcement. 'You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby'. Coming Soon... #August2021 #sukishkababy Merchant captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) Sharing the same picture Suyyash wrote: Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hu @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August