Famous TV actor Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy with husband Suyyash Rai on Tuesday. The actor said she is expecting her first child ‘this august’. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a cute picture and made the announcement. ‘You can now stop asking ‘when are you guys gonna have a baby’. Coming Soon… #August2021 #sukishkababy,” Merchant captioned the post. Also Read - Lifestyle has a huge impact on your pregnancy: Boost fertility with these little changes

Sharing the same picture, Suyyash wrote: “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hu @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August”

Several TV actors welcomed their babies this year. On the list, we have Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Pregnancy After 40 – What Are The Health Risks?

Late pregnancies can be full of complications and can come with some real threats. According to the health experts, a woman conceiving after 40-years-old can have health complications such as high blood, gestational diabetes, and other complications which can affect the delivery and the child’s health as well.

As you age your chances of conceiving also decrease and this happens due to the biologicals changes in your body. With age, your egg count goes down, and thus becomes difficult for you to have a healthy pregnancy. Some of the serious health conditions may include – Uterine fibroids, Endometriosis, etc.

Health Challenges Can Be A Big Hurdle

There is no perfect time to get pregnant, but when a woman conceives at the age of 40, the challenges are more. Many women who have conceived at both the ages of their life cycle admitted that pregnancy in their later life was more challenging physically. During pregnancy, a woman is required to stay active and fit so that she can experience a happy delivery. But when you age, you tend to lose your energy to work out and thus sedentary lifestyle can turn fatal to your pregnancy experience. Well, for all those who are extremely active and trying to conceive at the age of 40, the experience can be different.

Pregnancy Risks At 40

Some of the most common pregnancy risks at the age of 40 may include –

A painful labour before the delivery Fewer chances of having a normal delivery. Premature labour and preterm birth

According to health experts, a woman delivering at the age of 40 may also have a higher chance of having multiple babies, such as twins or triplets.

Let’s understand how you can have a healthy pregnancy experience even after 40.

Precautions You Must Take To Avoid Pregnancy Complications After 40

Pregnancy at 40 can have several complications. But, you can beat all of them with a few tweaks in your lifestyle. Here are some of the precautions a lady pregnant at the age of 40 must take.

Keeping your lifestyle simple and physically active is extremely important when trying to conceive after 40. Some of these habits can be: Avoid smoking Quit drinking Exercise regularly to keep your body and mind fit and active Follow a healthy and nutritious diet is also very important.

According to the experts, it is not impossible to have a baby after 40 but it can come with several challenges. To beat these challenges, one must follow the tips mentioned above. Also, one must keep a good check at all the bodily changes.