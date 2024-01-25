Trying To Get Pregnant But Not Able To? Try IVF And Stop Believing These 4 Myths and Misconceptions

In-Vitro Fertilization For Getting Pregnant: Debunking Top 4 IVF Myths and Misconceptions

Should you opt for IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization)? Let's debunk the top 4 myths and misconceptions regarding this pregnancy procedure.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a common fertility treatment that has helped millions of couples conceive a child. However, there are still many myths and misconceptions surrounding IVF. Here we aim to address some of the most common myths about IVF and provide accurate information.

Here Are Some Misconceptions About IVF

Planning for an IVF but worried about its side effects? Worry not! In this article, Dr. Rita Bakshi, Sr. Gynaecologist & IVF Expert, RiSAA IVF, will address all the misconceptions and state the real facts.

#1. IVF Is Just For Women With Blocked Fallopian Tubes

While IVF can help women with blocked fallopian tubes conceive, it is used to treat a variety of fertility issues. IVF may be recommended for couples with problems like low sperm count, endometriosis, unexplained infertility, or fertility related to age. The procedure can assist with fertilization when natural conception has not occurred after timing intercourse.

#2. IVF Is Painful And Unpleasant

The IVF process does involve injections to stimulate the ovaries and egg retrieval, which may cause mild discomfort. However, many women report the process being far less painful than they imagined. The hormones used for IVF these days reduce pain and discomfort. Discuss any concerns with your doctor so they can provide advice and guidance for your particular case.

#3. IVF Always Results In Twins or Triplets

In the early days of IVF, transferring multiple embryos often resulted in multiple pregnancies. However, practices have changed significantly. Doctors now aim to do single embryo transfers whenever possible to reduce the risk of multiples. Discuss with your doctor only transferring one healthy embryo to avoid a high-risk multiple pregnancy.

#3. IVF Is Unnatural

While IVF does occur in a laboratory setting, the process simply facilitates fertilization. The eggs and sperm used are from the intended parents. The resulting embryo is transferred to the uterus to implant naturally. The hormones used align with what a woman's body does naturally. While technically assisted, IVF is not an unnatural process.

#4. IVF Will Guarantee You a Baby

Unfortunately, IVF does not guarantee a successful pregnancy or baby. While success rates are continually improving, especially in younger women, there is no certainty. On average, IVF is successful 20-35% per cycle. Understand it may take multiple cycles to achieve a successful pregnancy. Stay hopeful.

While IVF can seem mysterious, having the right information helps address misconceptions. As with any medical procedure, fully educate yourself, ask your doctor questions, and understand the process and realistic outcomes. This will allow you to make the most informed decisions about your fertility journey.