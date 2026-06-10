Trying to conceive this summer? Fertility expert explains how heat, dehydration and poor sleep may affect pregnancy chances

Are you trying to conceive but not able to do so? Fertility expert explains how extreme heatwave affects ones' fertility rate and ability to conceive.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 10, 2026 11:40 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Kavya D Sharma

Can Hot Weather Delay Conception?

Summer is known for its longer days and vibrant energy, but it can bring a few unexpected challenges for couples planning a family. In case of conceiving, ovulation cycles and medical deadlines are frequently discussed, but what exactly is ignored is common environmental factors like rising temperatures, dehydration, and seasonal lifestyle changes and these can subtly affect reproductive health.

Many parts of the country experiencing intense summer heat and prolonged heatwaves, these high temperatures may bring challenges for both natural conception and fertility treatments.

How Heat Affects Your Fertility Health

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Kavya D Sharma, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Milann - Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bengaluru, explained - "Our body has an internal temperature, and due to excess heat it tries to cool itself and maintain a stable temperature. In many cases it may trigger a mild stress that increases cortisol levels. And, these little stress can interfere with the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis, which regulates the endocrine system controlling female reproductive system such as ovulation and menstrual cycles."

Summer heat also disrupts sleep patterns which creates an imbalance in circadian rhythms. Again, circadian rhythms are linked to menstrual regularity and reproductive hormones in both men and women. For men maintaining scrotum temperature becomes highly important. Exposure to excess heat may increase the scrotal temperature. Scrotum acts as a climate control system for the testes by regulating the temperature. The normal temperature of a human body is 36.5 C and scrotal temperature is always approximately 2 C below, that is around 24 C. So an increase in temperature can decrease in viable sperms.

Hydration: A Key Yet Overlooked Factor

An adult human body contains 55-60% water. Staying hydrated not just helps the body to excrete wastes but also serves as the body's transport system. Water plays a crucial role in the reproductive processes which includes:

Cervical Mucus Quality: 90% of the fertile cervical mucus is made up of water that is important for sperm to travel through the fallopian tubes. Whereas dehydration makes mucus thicker and less sperm-friendly. Vaginal pH: dehydration can lead to growth of vaginal bacteria impeding conception whereas hydration maintains the natural pH balance of vagina, keeping it healthy to conceive. Semen health: In men, proper hydration helps maintain seminal fluid volume and sperm motility. In summer, excess sweating along with low water intake contributes to electrolyte imbalance, affecting sperm health.

Hydration also supports hormone transport.

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Summer Eating Habits and Nutritional Gaps

In general, people's eating habits and appetite are frequently altered by hot weather. In most cases, the appetite decreases due to the scorching heat, people start skipping meals, prefer lighter but less nutrient-dense foods, or heavily relying on convenience foods. These behaviours may eventually result in deficits in vital nutrients including iron, folic acid, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and protein, all of which are critical for maintaining reproductive health and conception.

Ideally, for couples who are planning to conceive, nutrients and healthy habits become extremely crucial because the body needs enough micronutrients to promote hormonal balance and general reproductive preparedness.

How Summer Affects Fertility Treatment

Seasonal well-being is especially important for couples undergoing IVF or other assisted reproductive procedures. While summer itself does not directly lower IVF success rates, seasonal conditions including weariness, dehydration, sleep disturbances, and physical exhaustion may have an impact on how well the body reacts to treatment cycles. Therefore, the body can be supported during the preparation and recuperation of fertility treatments by adhering to a consistent routine that includes appropriate hydration, a balanced diet, sufficient rest, and stress management.

Disclaimer: Fertility is not just determined by medical treatment; reproductive health can be improved by being knowledgeable about seasonal variations, diet, and sleep.

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