Trying To Conceive? Ovulation Myths Debunked By An Expert

Trying To Conceive? Ovulation Myths Debunked By An Expert

Ovulation is a crucial process in the reproductive cycle for women. However, women get confused due to many myths associated with it. Here are some myths and facts that you should know.

Ovulation is an important process in the reproductive cycle for women where the egg is released every month from the ovary into the fallopian tube. When the egg gets fertilized by a sperm, it turns into an embryo which later travels to the uterus. in the absence of fertilization, it disintegrates and sheds with the uterine lining during mensuration.

While ovulation normally happens about 13-15 days before the start of each period, however, the timing would vary from person to person and cycle-to-cycle. For women with an average cycle of 28 days, ovulation would typically be around the 14th day and fertile days would be 2 days prior and 2 days later to that. Being a subject of reproductive health and having an important part in having successful conception, ovulation is often surrounded by myths and unverified information. Here, we bust some of the common myths around ovulation.

Myth 1 Ovulation is usually accompanied by intense pain

Fact: This is completely incorrect as for most women ovulation is pain-free. While some of them may experience slight discomfort in the abdomen or lower back prior to ovulation, but rarely, cases of immense pain have been reported.

Myth 2 Women with irregular menstrual cycles are less fertile

Fact: A regular menstrual cycle does make it easy to predict the fertility window for women, however, it does not mean that one having an irregular cycle is less fertile. Although, for some, an irregular cycle points towards an underlying medical condition that may have an effect on one's fertility.

Myth 3 - Day 14 is when ovulation happens

Fact: Just as the menstrual cycle varies for each woman, ovulation also will not happen on day 14 for each and every woman. It may happen sooner or later, rather many studies have shown that many women usually ovulate on day 17. Moreover, for every menstrual cycle, ovaries alternatively produce only one egg per cycle. So, in case you are planning to get pregnant, do consult an expert for any doubts regarding ovulation.

Myth 4 - It is possible to predict ovulation day via calendar or an app

Fact: As the menstrual cycle differs for every woman, so does ovulation. While calendars or apps claim to predict the ovulation day, it, however, varies for any given cycle length and is therefore not possible for calendars and apps that make use of cycle-length information to give a proper prediction of ovulation.

You may like to read

To sum it up, knowing the ovulation days does help to improve chances of conception and pregnancy as it releases the stress of couples looking towards parenthood. However, a variety of factors including physical, physiological, reproductive and health factors can have an effect on successful pregnancy. Thus, it is always advisable to consult an expert to gain relevant knowledge so as to plan a successful roadmap to pregnancy.

(The article is contributed by Dr Kishore Pandit, HOD- Fertility, Jupiter Hospital, Pune)