If your husband is feeling generally under the weather and wants to snuggle with you beneath the blanket and you comply, great, your romance is still alive. What better way to cheer up your man when he is feeling low than having sex. But make sure your partner is not too sick and you aren’t forcing him to get into the act. If he has a high-grade fever we advise you to encourage him to sleep and rest. Read to know how often should you have sex to get pregnant?

Now, if both of you are planning to have a baby, chances are you are having sex too often to make it happen. But when he has a high-grade fever, keep your plans on hold, because sex during fever will not yield any fruitful results. If you are doing it just for the heck of it and your man wants a good session during fever, fine. But if you are getting into the act thinking you can get pregnant, stop. Your man’s fever is going to come in the way of conception.

How can fever in men affect conception and fertility?

A small rise in temperature in the scrotum can affect sperm count and high-grade fever increases the overall body temperature. If your man has been sick for too long and the fever was really high, its effects on the sperm count and motility can be seen even after two to three months. It takes that long for the testicles to produce healthy sperm after recovering from a fever. The time taken for the sperm to be generated from the basic germ is 72 days. This means the sperm which fertilises the ovum has already been produced in the husband’s body two to three months earlier. Here are 17 things that affect sperm health.

So, if your husband has been suffering from high fever, it is advisable to go for a cleanse or detoxification to help the body gain vigour and boost good sperm quality. So if your husband has recovered from an illness which was accompanied by high-grade fever urge him to go for a detox three months prior to conceiving. Here are 10 effective tips to improve male fertility.

A healthy lifestyle with proper exercises, diet, breathing techniques and meditation can help in the detoxification process.

However, it is not just fever that can raise the temperature in the scrotum and affect sperm quality, there are other factors that can do the same:

Taking hot water baths, saunas and hot tubs

Tight clothing like jockey shots and tight pants

Working in a furnace, mine or long distance driving daily

Keeping mobile phones in waist pockets

Being exposed to industrial radiation

Consumption of marijuana, alcohol, smoking and cocaine

(Inputs taken from the book Garbhasanskar written by Dr Vikram Shah and Dr Geetanjali Shah)