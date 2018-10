In case you are wondering about your choices of safe birth control or contraceptive methods, you must know that the natural contraceptive methods are the best. However, you need to consider certain things before you choose a birth control method, say doctors. These include an individual’s health status, the desire for children in future, frequency of sexual contact and number of sex partners, safety and efficacy of chosen method and level of personal comfort with the chosen method. Here is a list of few natural contraceptive methods that can be very safe to use and that does not require any device or medication. However, these may be little less reliable than other conventional options.

Abstinence: In case you are strictly planning to avoid conceiving but still want to enjoy the pleasure of frequent sex, abstinence is something that is going to help you a lot. It is a method that includes no intercourse at all which means there is no vaginal penetration. Not having any sexual intercourse precisely means not having any vaginal, anal or oral penetration and this is referred to a s continuous abstinence. This ensures 100% guard from getting pregnant or contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Breast-feeding: While it is not considered a method of birth control beyond 6 months of age, you are less likely to get pregnant when you are exclusively breast feeding your child before the baby is 6-months-old. Experts say that post-delivery, exclusively breast-feeding mothers will not get their periods and hence are less likely to conceive.

Outercourse: No vaginal intercourse but practice of other forms of sexual activity can be defined as outercourse and this obviously leaves no chance for you to become pregnant. Kissing, masturbation, manual stimulation, body-to-body rubbing, fantasy, sex toys, oral and anal sex fall into the category of an outercourse. This method is 100% effective, if carefully used.