Pregnancy is an overwhelming phase in your life and keeping the physical intimacy with your husband may actually seem tough. But you may change this if you know the tricks of maintaining an amazing sex life while you are carrying your little one. Here is all you need to do to set your sex life on the roll when you are pregnant.

Don’t take sex for granted: Becoming pregnant really does not mean you start taking sex from granted and abstain from it. It should exactly feel like the first few dates of your life when sex was a special part of your relationship. That feeling should not change with pregnancy.

Get back into the art of flirting: Marriage brings in a lot of new responsibility that may tend to make you forget about the little beautiful things that you once used to do to and for each other at the initiation of your relationship. Revive the art of flattery, courtship and flirting during pregnancy and win over each other again.

Go out for dates at least once an week: Once out on a date with your hubby, do keep away discussions on painting the nursery or what to name the baby. It should be only your time with your husband and let the spark of love flow in once again.

Surprise your partner now and then: Surprises are important to hold back the charm of togetherness in your mundane life, especially when your wife is pregnant and is going through a hell lot emotional and hormonal ups and downs. These surprises can weave back the mystery in your relationship that keeps it going.

Men should court their pregnant wife: Treat her as you used to during your first dates, with all sensitivity, cuddles and care. It may not make a huge difference for you but for her it will be great gift and will help you both to stay closer and more connected.