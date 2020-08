There are many names that you can choose from. But be sure to pick the right one because your child will carry this name throughout her life. @Shutterstock

If you are a new mom or soon to be one, you must be excited and thrilled to bits about welcoming your little one to this world. As a parent, you want the best for your child. One of the toughest jobs for new parents is the naming of their baby. Picking the perfect name for your baby may seem like an uphill task as there are just so many options before you. This is the most important thing that you need to do for your baby. This will be his or her identity throughout life. The task becomes even more difficult when you are trying to decide on a name for your baby girl. Also Read - How to pick a name for a baby girl?

In India, there are thousands of names that you can choose from. You can choose from a range of sources. Some of these names are quite unique and you will not find it anywhere else in the world. You need to do your own research and decide on one that seems the best to you. Picking a name for your baby girl is a personal journey that you need to take with your spouse. Do your research and see what suits you best. Also Read - Know the trait of each alphabet before you name your baby

Here, we bring you some of the trending baby girl names along with their meaning. Also Read - Elon Musk names his son X AE A-12: Here’s how to pick an unusual name for your baby

BEST BABY GIRL NAMES OF 2020

A few uncommon names

Aahi: This name means ‘great leader’

Aahna: This name means ‘exist’

Aakhya: It implies ‘fame’

Abhitha: Another name for Goddess Parvathi. Also, describes a fearless woman

Chinayi: It means ‘blissful’

Erisha: The name Erisha means ‘speech’

Eshika: It means ‘arrow’ or ‘dart’, ‘Daughter of God’

Estaa: It means ‘beloved’, ‘loving’

Ganika: It means ‘like a flower’, ‘Jasmine flower’, ‘Conscious’, ‘Flower’

Haimi: The word Haimi means ‘Seeker’

Hansini: This means as beautiful as a ‘Swan’

Harini: The name means ‘Deer’

Myra: Sweetness is the meaning of this word

Nyra: It means ‘Rose’; ‘Beauty of Goddess Saraswati’.

Tanmayi: This means ‘ecstasy’

Udita: This means ‘one who has risen’, ‘grown and risen’

Umika: This is another name for the goddess Parvathi.

All-time favourites

In India, you will find all kinds of names. Some are modern and some have been used down the ages. These names never go out of fashion. Here are a few of them.

Aahana: It means ‘morning beauty’

Aashi: It means ‘smile’, ‘joy’, ‘laughter’, ‘Blessing’

Bhuvika: It means ‘Heaven’

Chavi: This beautiful name means ‘Reflection’

Hrithika: This means a small flowing river or stream or one with a kind heart

Maushmi: This is a perfect name that means ‘monsoon’

Maya: This alludes to Indian spirituality. The word means ‘illusion’

Nitya: Another name for ‘Goddess Durga’. It also means eternal.

Pallavi: It means ‘Bloom’

Prasanna: A very common name which means ‘happiness’.

Ruhi: This name means ‘soul’

Tapasi: A unique name which means ‘ascetic’

Urmi: It means ‘Wave’