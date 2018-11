In recent days, fertility is a common problem among women. An increasing number of women are facing the problem of conceiving due to hectic lifestyle, poor diet and stress. In fact, consuming birth control pills further increases the problem. Due to various reasons, infertility in women can occur which include fallopian tube blockage, irregular ovulation, etc. Similarly, the age factor and habits such as drinking and smoking reduce the chances of conception in women. Though, all infertility problems are not severe. A few can be treated by making healthy changes in diet and lifestyle.

If you have been on the higher side of the scale then losing weight can be a good way to start. Besides everything, one can also include a few essential oils in the routine to prevent infertility problem. For many decades, essential oils have been used to treat most of the health and skin problems. However, there are a few essential oils which can successfully able to boost fertility in women. Here is the list:

German Chamomile Oil

To reduce fibroids and cysts in women chamomile oil is very effective. These are the major blockages to conception. This essential oil is also a great stress reliever. It has anti-inflammatory properties which help to boost fertility in women. One need to take 3 drops of chamomile essential oil, add coconut oil as well. Then every night before bed apply it to the bottoms of the feet.

Rose Otto Oil

This oil regulates the working of the uterus and is known to strengthen the muscles of its as well. It aids the uterus to prevent the chances of a miscarriage and accept the embryo. It also helps the sperm reach the egg and thins the vaginal mucus. Rub the oil in the abdomen. One need to mix 2 drops of rose otto oil, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil or almond oil. Apply the oil mixture in the abdominal area daily.

Ginger Oil

Ginger promotes the blood circulation to the reproductive organs in women due to its warming properties. It is also is extremely powerful in clearing up any cysts which are blocking the fallopian tubes and in regulating the menstrual cycle. It can be used in herbal teas. In your favourite brew just add 2 drops of ginger oil two times a day. One can even massage ginger oil near the ankles before going to bed.