If you are pregnant, you need to stay mentally and physically fit. Regular exercise is very important. But all exercises are not good for you. You can do aerobic and strength training exercise safely. This will improve the outcome of your pregnancy by increasing your energy level and preventing you from gaining too much weight during pregnancy. It will also help you sleep better and reduce your risk of preeclampsia. Moreover, it will lower your odds of cesarean delivery and help you lose your pregnancy weight faster after you deliver. You also bring down your risk of gestational diabetes. Here, we bring a few pregnancy workouts that you can safely do while you are pregnant.

Side leg raise

This pregnancy workout will strengthen the muscles at the sides of your hips and thighs and it will help you support the weight of your growing belly better.

How to do it: Stand straight behind a table or chair. Keep your feet slightly apart and hold onto the chair to keep your balance. Now lift your left leg about 12 inches out to the side. Keep your back and legs straight. Your toes must face outward. old the position for 1 second and then come back to starting position. Repeat with the other leg. Do it 15 times.

Hip flexion

This will strengthen thigh and hip muscles and prepare your body for labor.

How to do it: Stand behind a sturdy chair or table and hold it for balance. Bend your left knee and bring it as far toward your chest as possible. Stand straight without bending at the waist or hips. Hold the position for a second and then lower your leg all the way down. Repeat with your right leg. Do this 15 times on both sides.

Hip extension

This pregnancy workout strengthens your hips and prepares you for labor.

How to do it: Stand 15 inches away from a table or chair with your feet slightly apart. Bend forward from the hips at about a 45-degree angle. You can hold onto a table or chair for balance. Now, lift your left leg straight behind you without bending your knee. Hold the position for a second and then lower your leg. Repeat with the other leg. Do these 15 times.