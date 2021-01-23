Hypothyroidism is often associated with either slow pregnancy or difficulty in conception. Untreated thyroid can cause serious repercussions and lead to either miscarriage or premature baby. It is important that thyroid diseases—hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism— are both treated & monitored closely during pregnancy. Thyroid should be managed with proper medications and regular thyroid level investigations and proper dosage of the medications. Regular monitoring of thyroid-stimulating hormones & T4 levels is imperative in order to conceive. Also Read - Exercising more during first trimester may reduce risk of gestational diabetes

Symptoms Of Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones. Some of the high-risk factors of developing thyroid include a family history of thyroid issues, autoimmune disease, and thus arresting thyroid symptoms in the early stages of pregnancy is critical. This helps provide proper treatment, which can lead to a more fruitful outcome. Symptoms of hypothyroidism during pregnancy include: Also Read - Achieving India's air quality target across south Asia may prevent 7% of pregnancy losses: Lancet study

Weight gain & fatigue

Sensitivity towards cold temperature

Muscle cramps

Difficulty in concentration

Do You Need To Be Tested For Thyroid During Pregnancy?

It is always advisable to undergo thyroid testing before conception and keep your doctor informed, in case, you are on medication. TSH lab values must be reviewed every 3 weeks during the pregnancy journey. Generally, during the pregnancy, thyroid hormone requirements rise to support the baby and the mother. The prenatal vitamins can hinder how the body may use up thyroid hormone replacement therapy. This can be avoided by keeping a 4 – 5 hour gap between thyroid medicines & prenatal vitamins. The doctor must pay special attention to treat hypothyroidism during pregnancy. It can lead to blood pressure, stillbirth, low birth weight, maternal anaemia and premature delivery. Unusual symptoms can impact a baby’s growth and brain development. Also Read - Pregnancy: Metal exposure may lead to preterm births and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women

Post-Pregnancy Thyroid Care

Once the mother gives birth, postpartum thyroiditis is common and is especially critical among women with autoimmune thyroid disease as this can cause severe complications. The postpartum thyroiditis usually develops in the first 3 – 6 months after giving birth. But some symptoms can be hard to identify as they are identical with initial struggles of becoming a new parent.

Early Symptoms Of Postpartum Thyroiditis

Disrupted sleep pattern

Nervousness

Cranky behavior

Pounding heartbeat

Fatigue

Loss of energy

Dry skin

Constipation

Aches & pains etc.

In fact, hypothyroidism can also disrupt the milk production. However, hormone replacement therapy can help in curing this condition.

What You Should Do To Manage Thyroid During Pregnancy?

Eating Cruciferous veggies can help in regulating the thyroid levels. Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale etc. are great

Food rich in iodine is avoidable

Lean meat for boating protein requirements is a good source

Light exercises like walking, pregnancy walking

Meditation & breathing exercises are advisable

Maintaining the right balance in nutrition and prenatal exercises may aid smooth pregnancy for women facing thyroid troubles. A healthy lifestyle is a key factor for overcoming difficulties in this condition.

Authored by Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR, Bangalore