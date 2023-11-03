These Pilates Exercises Are Safe To Practise In The Second Trimester Of Pregnancy

Do these gentle exercises in the second trimester of your pregnancy.

"In the second trimester, balance becomes a challenge because your centre of gravity changes," said fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

During pregnancy, it is important to take care of your mind and body. One must continue to follow a routine for their overall wellness and this includes doing gentle exercises, especially if they have been physically active before conception. The key is to understand your body, know what kind of exercise to do, and its duration.

In a previous story, we had mentioned some safe exercises that a pregnant woman can do during the first trimester, after consulting with her gynaecologist, courtesy of fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Karachiwala recently demonstrated some new Pilates forms to try out safely during the second trimester.

"In the second trimester, balance becomes a challenge because your centre of gravity changes," the expert said in a video. She added that it is also the time when most women have a lot of energy to do things.

The first exercise comprises three parts, of which one would be to simply lift your heels off the floor with your hands raised to the ceiling. Then proceed to a squat and do heel lifts. This is followed by heel lift in a squat, which requires you to lift your heels while staying in squat position. Do this gently.

The next exercise is called 'pregnant cat'. It requires you to be on the floor on your fours, and doing a lot of inhaling and exhaling while staying in that position. Be very gentle and mindful of your breaths. Make sure your arms are aligned with your shoulders and your knees are directly beneath your hip.

This is followed by the 'mermaid on the floor' exercise. In this, you sit in the lotus pose and stretch your arms across the sides. Then bend towards a side and bring the other arm over your head so as to stretch. Repeat on the other side.

The last one is spinal rotation. In this, you sit upright, cross your knees if you want. Make sure your back is straight. Lift your arms at 90-degree angles, aligned with your shoulders, and turn your upper body towards your right. Bring it to the centre and turn it to the left. This requires some torso movement without the ribs popping out.

Would you try out these exercises?