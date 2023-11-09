These Exercises Are Safe To Practise In The Third Trimester; Watch

Know what kind of exercises you can do in the third trimester of your pregnancy, when the body is growing. (Photo: Freepik)

Only try these exercises if you have been given the go-ahead from your obstetrician or doctor, said fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

Pregnancy is a crucial and special time in a woman's life, during which she ought to take care of her overall health by means of eating well, following healthy sleeping and waking hours, and also exercising regularly. Unlike other forms of exercise, pregnancy exercise is a little different, because it entails certain specific workouts that are easy on the body that is growing a life inside.

Demonstrating the same, fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram to talk about some safe exercises that you can do using a ball at the gym or home, during the third trimester of pregnancy, when the body is considerably larger and you find it difficult to balance it.

1. Hip rotation on ball -- 15 in each direction

This first exercise involves simply sitting on the ball and doing gentle hip rotations in one direction. Do it as much as you can, in control, and if you feel any kind of pain or discomfort, slow down with the rotations. Once you are done with one side, you can move on to the next side.

2. Cat stretch -- 8 reps

In this one, you assume the form of a cat by going on your fours. Keep the ball a little distance away, but make sure it is within the reach of your arms. Now, start with a neutral position where your spine is erect, and then extend the ball to elongate your back. Make sure your knees are just below your hip. Then tuck in the pelvis and bring your body up to the neutral position while making sure it is gentle on your tailbone.

3. Single leg lifts over ball -- 8-10 reps each side

In the third exercise, you place your upper body on the ball, sideways. Balance by keeping one hand on the floor, with the ball giving support to your ribs. Then, lift one leg sideways and bring it down. You can even hold it, or do circular movements.

4. Biceps curl to overhead press -- 15 reps

This one, as the name suggests, involves doing bicep curls wherein you take two bottles and turn them before raising them and doing an overhead press. It can strengthen the upper body. Do this while sitting upright on the ball for balance. Make sure your feet are wide.

"Remember, only try these exercises if you have been given the go-ahead from your obstetrician or doctor, and always listen to your body first," said the expert.

