The Truth About Normal Delivery And Recovery: What Does The Body Endure?

The first time you pass urine can be uncomfortable and painful. "Often, during the first week, you will just pee with little control and [there will be] pain due to sore pelvic floor muscles," said a doctor.

While it is a known fact that C-section is a serious surgical procedure done to deliver a baby when a vaginal birth is not possible, a normal delivery -- via the birth canal -- can be extremely painful, too, even though it has a shorter recovery period. Talking more about it, Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist, explained in an Instagram post that women who are going to give birth need to know what a normal delivery entails, and what its recovery period looks like. She shared some "painful spoilers" to help mothers-to-be prepare.

Terribly sore body and perineum

According to the doctor, the first point to keep in mind is that post a normal delivery, the mother's body -- having endured so much labor pain -- may be sore. Labor means prolonged pushing and perineal tears, she said, adding that the exhaustion that comes with it makes your entire body sore. The solution is to rest a lot post delivery. "Get proper rest. Grab a cushion to sit and apply an ice pack on the perineal area for 10-20 minutes. Sitz bath and rinsing your perineum with warm water are the other go-to options," Dr Verma said. Sitz bath means a warm bath, where you sit in to relieve your perineal region of any kind of discomfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shalini Verma (@drshalini_obgyn)

After pains

Be prepared for after pains. Unlike C-section, vaginal delivery brings about a different kind of pain. In it, the uterus shrinks back to its pre-pregnancy size leading to cramps that "hurt like crazy", said the doctor. The solution would be to take a hot water bath and take painkillers, as recommended by your doctor.

TRENDING NOW

First pee after birth

The first time you pass urine can be uncomfortable and painful, too! "Often, during the first week, you will just pee with little control and [there will be] pain due to sore pelvic floor muscles. It won't last forever," said Dr Verma, adding that for relief, you can "enjoy a warm sitz bath to lessen swelling and spray your genitals with warm water while urinating".

Heavy bleeding

"Your blood volume increases by approximately 40 per cent during pregnancy. During postpartum, it is released, similar to menstrual bleeding. In this case, water is your best friend. Make sure you grab a multipack of oversized pads and mesh underwear," said the expert.

First poop after birth

Similar to urinating, the first bowel movement post-birth is not easy either. "Sore rectum and vulva, and fear of tearing of stitches due to pressure makes you anxious. Ask your gynecologist to give stool softeners. Drink warm water and take a fibre-rich diet. Use gentle pushes and do not worry about tearing any stitches -- it will not happen," said the gynecologist.

You may like to read

She concluded by saying that recovery does not happen instantly, and it is important for new mothers to be gentle with themselves and to ask for help if needed.