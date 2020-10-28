The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recommended changes in the labeling for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). In particular it requires that the labeling of NSAIDs include a warning regarding the use of these medications during pregnancy. The US drug regulator warned that taking these drugs around 20 weeks or later in the pregnancy can cause rare but serious kidney problems in the unborn baby which can lead to low levels of amniotic fluid (the protective cushion surrounding the unborn baby) and increase the risk for pregnancy-related complications. NSAIDs such as ibuprofen naproxen diclofenac and celecoxib are widely used