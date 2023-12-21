Taking A Flight During Pregnancy? Here's Everything You Need To Consider

Taking a flight during pregnancy can be a challenging experience depending on which trimester you are in and complications, if any. According to obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma, the best time to travel is during the second trimester, when the risk of a complication is low. In an Instagram post, she explained that a pregnant woman must avoid travelling in the first trimester when there is a lot of nausea and tiredness. She, however, added that the risk of miscarriage is always there in the first trimester, regardless of whether or not you travel.
Dr Verma also said that if a mother is carrying a single baby, she must abstain from flying out after 36 weeks of pregnancy, and if she is carrying twins, she must avoid flying after 32 weeks. Rules, however, vary from one airline to another. Further, she recommended talking to your doctor before booking your flight to confirm if it is safe to fly.