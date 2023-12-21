Taking A Flight During Pregnancy? Here's Everything You Need To Consider

Before booking your tickets, check with your doctor. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, if a mother is carrying a single baby, she must abstain from flying out after 36 weeks of pregnancy, and if she is carrying twins, she must avoid flying after 32 weeks.

Taking a flight during pregnancy can be a challenging experience depending on which trimester you are in and complications, if any. According to obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Shalini Verma, the best time to travel is during the second trimester, when the risk of a complication is low. In an Instagram post, she explained that a pregnant woman must avoid travelling in the first trimester when there is a lot of nausea and tiredness. She, however, added that the risk of miscarriage is always there in the first trimester, regardless of whether or not you travel.

Dr Verma also said that if a mother is carrying a single baby, she must abstain from flying out after 36 weeks of pregnancy, and if she is carrying twins, she must avoid flying after 32 weeks. Rules, however, vary from one airline to another. Further, she recommended talking to your doctor before booking your flight to confirm if it is safe to fly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shalini Verma (@drshalini_obgyn)

"You should get a medical certificate from your doctor with your due date listed 'fit to fly' from 28 week onwards," said the doctor.

TRENDING NOW

In a separate post, the gynecologist listed some tips to make flying easier and comfortable for pregnant women. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shalini Verma (@drshalini_obgyn)

Take your medical records and your 'fit to fly' certificate with you if you are more than 28 weeks pregnant. Wear compression socks if your flight is more than 4 hours long. Wear loose clothes; carry a maternity pillow. Drink a lot of water during the flight. Find yourself a seat near the toilets, in case you have to urgently use them. Walk around and stretch as often as possible. Do it every 2 hours to get the blood flowing. If that is not possible, move your feet up and down. Ask for a seat belt extender, and never use one that is tight on your belly. You may not find a seat in the emergency row if you are pregnant. Do not lift heavy bags. If you are travelling solo, pack light. Wear slip-on shoes in case your feet swell. Ask for help if you need it. Relax and take it easy.