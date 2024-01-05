'Taken Me 16 Months To Feel Like Myself Again': Sonam Kapoor On Post-Pregnancy Care

Photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

"I'm not there yet, but [I'm] almost where I want to be... Still very, very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing," said the 38-year-old, who became a mother in 2022.

It is often said that with the birth of a baby, a mother is reborn, too. Her body goes through numerous changes and ceases to be the body that she was born with. It, therefore, becomes essential to take care of yourself after delivering a child, and work towards prioritising your own health and well-being. Only then will you be able to take care of your baby.

Sonam Kapoor understands this all too well. She took to Instagram to candidly share her experience as a new mother, writing that it has taken her a long time to feel like herself again. It is commendable for her to share her experience with her fans and followers at a time when pregnancy is increasingly glamorised and there is pressure on new mothers, especially celebrities, to 'bounce' back with a pre-pregnancy body.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor wrote in the caption alongside an album of pictures, "It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts, just consistent self-care and baby-care."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

In the accompanying pictures, the mother-of-one posed for numerous shots in an ivory-white lehenga set with a golden border that she paired with a matching dupatta. "I'm not there yet, but [I'm] almost where I want to be... Still very, very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing," the 38-year-old continued.

She also used hashtags like "#babymomma", "#proudwoman", "#everydayphenomenal", and "#vayusparents". Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu in August 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Post pregnancy care

Dr Manju Gupta, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida had previously shared with TheHealthsite.com that post-delivery, mothers ought to eat healthy, balanced meals that include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. "You should not compare your weight loss progress with other new mothers, because everyone has a different rate of losing weight. Since breastfeeding increases your daily calorie burn, it can speed up the process of getting back to your pre-pregnancy weight," she had said.

As far as postpartum exercises are concerned, according to Dr Anusha Rao P, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, postpartum exercises play a crucial role in helping mothers regain strength, flexibility, and overall well-being after giving birth. The timing and intensity of these exercises, however, should be approached with caution.