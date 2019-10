It goes without saying that what you eat during the pregnancy is the only source of nutrients for your unborn baby. When there’s shortage on any of the nutrients, it impacts mother’s health and also threatens the health of child. Several women, during their pregnancy, are diagnosed with vitamin D, iron, calcium deficiency.

Make sure you do not cut on your calories during this time as it will hamper the development your baby who’s growing inside you. In fact, experts believe at least 300 extra calories per day should be consumed when the woman is carrying a baby. This calorie intake level should be maintained specially during the third trimester. Also, first trimester is tricky and crucial, make sure you go for regular check-ups to know minerals and nutrients you lack and can take care of the level during the course.

Nutrients you need in abundance for foetus proper development

During pregnancy make sure your calories and nutrients come from a healthy source. Also, be careful about the supplements you take; discuss about them with your doctor to be sure that they don’t have any side-effects. As the body becomes extra sensitive during this time, anything can cause allergy and harm the baby inside your womb. That’s the last thing you want as an expectant mother. Following are the nutrients you need in abundance during pregnancy.

Calcium

It’s one of the most important nutrients and unfortunately most women in India have calcium deficiency. There is a daily requirement of calcium that body need for healthy bones and teeth. However, this need shoots up when you are pregnant. It’s because your weight starts to increase putting more weight on your back bag and leg joints. Also, unborn baby’s development too is affected by calcium. Experts believe that lack of calcium can affect brain development of the baby. Make sure you include lots of low-fat dairy products in your diet, green vegetables, almonds and fresh fruit juices.

Iron

Do you know that many women who are unable to conceive are iron-deficient? In India, majority of the women have iron deficiency. Even if a woman conceives, the deficiency may creep in during pregnancy that can be more harmful, for both mother and child.

On an average, a woman needs 30 mg of iron which can come from natural resources like apple, spinach, grams, meat or eggs or in a form of supplements that are prescribed by the physician. It’s responsible to make haemoglobin in body and red blood cells that carry oxygen. Low haemoglobin can lead to complications in pregnancy because of lack of blood supply to foetus for its growth.

Folic acid

For the women who are at the age when they can conceive and those who are planning a pregnancy, folic acid is essential. Though, doctors usually ask for folic acid tests whenever a pregnant woman goes for her check-ups. Studies have shown that folic acid before and during the first trimester can decrease the risk of neural tube defects in pregnant women. This tube develops in first few weeks of pregnancy. Your doctor may prescribe you supplements for this.