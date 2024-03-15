Symptoms, Diet, Exercise: What To Expect In The First Month Of Pregnancy?

Pregnancy can be a challenging journey, especially for a first-time mother. She would not know what to expect during the nine months of the gestation period. It usually brings many dietary and lifestyle changes, along with a change of mood and hormones. Many things that were once prioritised cease to be important and other things -- like overall health and well-being -- take the spotlight. It is usually said that the first trimester is a tricky one. The chances of miscarriage are high, and one must exercise caution by staying in regular touch with their gynecologist, especially if it is a high-risk pregnancy.

To understand more about what to expect in the first month and the first trimester, we reached out to Dr Anusha Rao P, consultant-obstetrics and gynaecologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. Read on to find out what she said about taking care of diet, exercises and such in the first month.

Pregnancy Symptoms In The First Month

According to the doctor, during the first month and throughout the first trimester, women may experience symptoms like nausea, fatigue, breast tenderness, frequent urination, mood swings, food cravings, and/or aversions. Some of them may also notice light spotting or cramping, which can be normal but should be reported to a gynecologist for further evaluation and management.

What Kind Of Diet To Follow In The First Month/Trimester?

Dr Anusha suggested eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products. It is important to stay hydrated and consume prenatal vitamins, including folic acid, to support the baby's development, she advised. "Avoid alcohol, raw seafood, unpasteurised dairy, and excessive caffeine."

Should You Exercise?

Yes, said the doctor, adding that while women can exercise after conceiving, it is essential to consult with a gynecologist for clearance. "Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, prenatal yoga, and light strength training are generally safe and beneficial during pregnancy. High-impact activities and contact sports, however, should be avoided," she said.

What Are Some Other Precautions To Follow?

Here are some important points that must be noted:

Attend regular prenatal check-ups to monitor the health of both mother and child.

Avoid smoking, alcohol, and illicit drugs, as they can harm the baby's development.

Get plenty of rest and avoid excessive stress.

Practise good hygiene to reduce the risk of infections.

Avoid hot tubs, saunas, and activities with a risk of falling or abdominal trauma.

Follow guidelines for safe food handling to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Inform and discuss any concerns or unusual symptoms with your gynecologist for better understanding.