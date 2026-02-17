Surya Grahan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During Solar Eclipse

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Surya Grahan 2026: On February 17, the world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2026. This will be an annular solar eclipse, commonly referred to as the "Ring of Fire." This type of eclipse is regarded as one of the most breathtaking celestial events due to its striking visual appearance. While there are several cosmic activities that usually takes place during such celestial events, one of the most important talks has always been around Health impacts of a grahan and what precautions one must take during a solar Eclipse to stay safe.
In this article, we take a close look at dos and don'ts for pregnant women during a surya grahan and if this has any impact on the foetus' health.
While several health questions can arise related to a solar eclipse, one of the biggest questions that remains is whether Surya Grahan negatively affects pregnant women. Let's understand what science says:
Medical science clearly states:
That said, pregnancy is also a time of heightened anxiety, and stress can affect maternal health. So the focus should be on comfort, calmness, and safety.
The most important precaution for everyone, including pregnant women is to avoid looking at the Sun during the eclipse without certified eye protection.
According to the experts, the first the most important thing to keep in mind during pregnancy and while witnessing a surya grahan is coming in direct contact when the grahan is happening.
Looking directly into the grahan can burn your retina, cause permanent vision damage and increase eye strain with induced headaches.
How to keep your eyes safe? If you want to watch the eclipse, use ISO-certified eclipse glasses. Pregnant women should especially avoid unnecessary eye strain.
Many pregnant women are advised traditionally to remain indoors during Surya Grahan. While this is not medically required, staying inside can be a harmless choice if it makes you feel safe and relaxed.
Being indoors can also help avoid:
Pregnancy already brings emotional changes due to hormonal shifts. Eclipse-related myths can increase stress and worry.
Remember:
Try relaxation techniques such as - Deep breathing exercises, silent yoga sessions, and meditation.
One common myth is that pregnant women should not eat during the eclipse. Medically, fasting during pregnancy is not recommended unless advised by a doctor.
What happens when you skip meals during pregnancy? It can cause low blood sugar, trigger anxiety, makes you tired and dizzy, leaves you feeling weak. And most importantly, not drinking enough water can leave you feeling dehydrated.
Therefore, away from the faiths and beliefs, ensure to trust science and facts based claims.
Some traditions suggest avoiding cutting vegetables or cooking during the eclipse. While the eclipse does not spoil food, hygiene is always important in pregnancy.
Pregnant women should ensure:
Rather than eclipse fear, focus on standard pregnancy food safety.
Whether or not it is eclipse day, pregnancy demands adequate rest. Solar eclipse events may disrupt routine, therefore take proper rest and stay hydrated. Fatigue is common in pregnancy, and rest supports fetal development.
Some myths encourage practices that may be uncomfortable or unhealthy, such as:
Doctors strongly advise against anything that causes physical discomfort or nutritional deprivation.
If you wish to follow cultural rituals, choose gentle, harmless ones like prayer or meditation.
Dehydration can lead to:
Even if elders suggest avoiding drinking water during the eclipse, medical advice is clear: hydration is essential during pregnancy.
Keep sipping water, coconut water, or healthy fluids.
Women with high-risk conditions such as:
If you feel anxious or unsure, speak with your obstetrician for reassurance.
While science says the health impacts are only there when one doesn't take proper precautions while watching the surya grahan happening, it also supports the fact that eclipses are completely safe for pregnant women to witness. It doesn't affect pregnancy or the baby growing inside. It's just the myth. However, make sure to avoid staying dehydrated and starving during this celestial events - that can cause problems!
Leaving the belief aside, here is what science says about the affects of Surya Grahan on pregnant women:
Surya Grahan 2026 may be surrounded by myths and traditions, especially for pregnant women. But modern science makes it clear that an eclipse does not directly affect fetal health.
