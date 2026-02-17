Surya Grahan 2026: Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan 2026: Solar Eclipse 2026 visible in India: The first solar eclipse of 2026, an annular event on February 17, will not be visible in India. Occurring between 3:26 pm and 7:57 pm IST, it will be seen in parts of southern Africa, Antarctica, and South America. Religious observances like the Sutak period will not apply in India due to its invisibility.

Surya Grahan 2026: On February 17, the world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2026. This will be an annular solar eclipse, commonly referred to as the "Ring of Fire." This type of eclipse is regarded as one of the most breathtaking celestial events due to its striking visual appearance. While there are several cosmic activities that usually takes place during such celestial events, one of the most important talks has always been around Health impacts of a grahan and what precautions one must take during a solar Eclipse to stay safe.

In this article, we take a close look at dos and don'ts for pregnant women during a surya grahan and if this has any impact on the foetus' health.

Is Solar Eclipse Harmful for Pregnant Women?

While several health questions can arise related to a solar eclipse, one of the biggest questions that remains is whether Surya Grahan negatively affects pregnant women. Let's understand what science says:

Medical science clearly states:

A solar eclipse has no direct impact on the womb or fetus There is no evidence that eclipses cause miscarriage, birth defects, or complications The fetus is well protected inside the uterus Most concerns are cultural rather than medical.

That said, pregnancy is also a time of heightened anxiety, and stress can affect maternal health. So the focus should be on comfort, calmness, and safety.

Precautions Pregnant Women Should Take During Surya Grahan 2026

The most important precaution for everyone, including pregnant women is to avoid looking at the Sun during the eclipse without certified eye protection.

1. Do Not Look at the Eclipse Directly

According to the experts, the first the most important thing to keep in mind during pregnancy and while witnessing a surya grahan is coming in direct contact when the grahan is happening.

Looking directly into the grahan can burn your retina, cause permanent vision damage and increase eye strain with induced headaches.

How to keep your eyes safe? If you want to watch the eclipse, use ISO-certified eclipse glasses. Pregnant women should especially avoid unnecessary eye strain.

2. Stay Indoors If It Helps You Feel Comfortable

Many pregnant women are advised traditionally to remain indoors during Surya Grahan. While this is not medically required, staying inside can be a harmless choice if it makes you feel safe and relaxed.

Being indoors can also help avoid:

Crowds

Heat exposure

Stressful environments

The key is not fear, but comfort.

3. Prioritise Mental Calm Over Anxiety

Pregnancy already brings emotional changes due to hormonal shifts. Eclipse-related myths can increase stress and worry.

Remember:

Anxiety is more harmful than the eclipse itself

Stress hormones like cortisol can affect sleep and mood

Staying calm supports both mother and baby

Try relaxation techniques such as - Deep breathing exercises, silent yoga sessions, and meditation.

4. Eat Regular, Nutritious Meals

One common myth is that pregnant women should not eat during the eclipse. Medically, fasting during pregnancy is not recommended unless advised by a doctor.

What happens when you skip meals during pregnancy? It can cause low blood sugar, trigger anxiety, makes you tired and dizzy, leaves you feeling weak. And most importantly, not drinking enough water can leave you feeling dehydrated.

Therefore, away from the faiths and beliefs, ensure to trust science and facts based claims.

5. Maintain Hygiene and Safe Food Practices

Some traditions suggest avoiding cutting vegetables or cooking during the eclipse. While the eclipse does not spoil food, hygiene is always important in pregnancy.

Pregnant women should ensure:

Freshly cooked meals

Proper food storage

Avoiding stale or uncovered food

Rather than eclipse fear, focus on standard pregnancy food safety.

6. Avoid Overexertion and Get Proper Rest

Whether or not it is eclipse day, pregnancy demands adequate rest. Solar eclipse events may disrupt routine, therefore take proper rest and stay hydrated. Fatigue is common in pregnancy, and rest supports fetal development.

7. Do Not Follow Unsafe Rituals or Restrictions

Some myths encourage practices that may be uncomfortable or unhealthy, such as:

Sitting in one position for hours

Avoiding water

Wearing sharp objects

Extreme fasting

Doctors strongly advise against anything that causes physical discomfort or nutritional deprivation.

If you wish to follow cultural rituals, choose gentle, harmless ones like prayer or meditation.

8. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Dehydration can lead to:

Headaches

Constipation

Uterine cramps

Low amniotic fluid in severe cases

Even if elders suggest avoiding drinking water during the eclipse, medical advice is clear: hydration is essential during pregnancy.

Keep sipping water, coconut water, or healthy fluids.

9. Consult Your Doctor If You Have a High-Risk Pregnancy

Women with high-risk conditions such as:

Gestational diabetes

High blood pressure

Previous miscarriage history

Thyroid disorders

Should always follow medical guidance rather than myths.

If you feel anxious or unsure, speak with your obstetrician for reassurance.

10. Trust Science - Check Facts

While science says the health impacts are only there when one doesn't take proper precautions while watching the surya grahan happening, it also supports the fact that eclipses are completely safe for pregnant women to witness. It doesn't affect pregnancy or the baby growing inside. It's just the myth. However, make sure to avoid staying dehydrated and starving during this celestial events - that can cause problems!

What Experts Want Pregnant Women to Know

Leaving the belief aside, here is what science says about the affects of Surya Grahan on pregnant women:

Solar eclipses do not harm pregnancy The fetus is protected inside the uterus The biggest real risk is eye damage from looking at the Sun Stress and fasting are more concerning than the eclipse The goal is to treat Surya Grahan as an astronomical event, not a medical threat.

Surya Grahan 2026 may be surrounded by myths and traditions, especially for pregnant women. But modern science makes it clear that an eclipse does not directly affect fetal health.

