Surya Grahan 2026 Today: The full annular solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and a partial eclipse will be observable from Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Surya Grahan 2026: 10 Beautiful Baby Names For Those Born During Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan 2026: The year's first solar eclipse will occur today, February 17. The rare annular event, during which the Moon will pass over the Sun's centre, will create a bright "Ring of Fire" effect. A solar eclipse is a reminder that even when the Sun is briefly hidden, its power remains. Many parents see this as a metaphor for life light always returns after darkness.

Where the February 17, 2026 solar eclipse will be visible: According to NASA, the annular eclipse will be observable from Antarctica. The agency noted that while the full annular phase will be limited to Antarctica, a partial eclipse will also be visible across Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

While naming your baby holds a different set of emotions, experts say that the meanings of the baby also have some phychological impact on them.

10 Baby Names For Those Born During Solar Eclipse

According to NASA, solar eclipses happen approximately two to five times a year globally, though total eclipses are rare at any given location. Importantly, a solar eclipse does not release harmful radiation or alter atmospheric chemistry in a way that directly affects human health. Here are the top 10 cute and beautiful baby names for those who are born during a solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan:

Aarush

The name Aarush refers to the one who defines the first ray of the Sun. This name is a symbol of new beginnings and hope.

Surya

The name Surya refersn to the one who is the "Sun God". The powerful among all- Surya devta. Surya is a timeless name which is popular for symbolising towards strength, power, and divine light.

Advika

The name Advika refers to the one who is 'unique' and kind towards others. According to Hinduism, the name is a perfect matach for baby born during a rare celestial event like an eclipse.

Bhaskar

A very meaningful and cultural name Bhaskar refers to the one who is the 'bringer of light'. This name is associated with the Sun, and it symbolises wisdom and brilliance.

Kiara

The name Kiara refers to the one who is bright and shining like the light. Kiara is not just culturally rich but is also one of the many modern names that reflect radiance and positivity.

Prakash

Prakash is another beautifully framed and meaningful names for those born during a soalr eclipse. The name means light and illumination. Prakash is also a meaningful name symbolising clarity, knowledge, and brightness even in darkness.

Arunika

Another beautiful and meaningful name that you can give to your child if he/she is born during a solar eclipse is Arunika. It means dawn, or early sunlight. Arunika is a graceful name inspired by the beauty of sunrise after the eclipse passes.

Tejas

Tajas is another beautifully framed name for those who are born during surya grahan. It means radiance and divine energy. Tejas is a strong name linked with inner power and glowing spirit.

Tara

Tara is one of the most common names in India, but do you know what it means? As per Hinduism, the name refers to the bright and shining star. Tara is a sweet and cosmic name for a baby connected to the wonders of the sky.

Divyansh

Divyansh refers to the one who is a part of the divine light. It is a spiritual name suggesting the child is a blessing from the universe.

Naming your child is not just a mere ritual, it holds a lot of importance that helps the child grow and stay happy. The above-mentioned baby names are rich with meanings that are associated with celestial events such as Surya Grahan. So, which one did you like? Write the same in the comment section below.

