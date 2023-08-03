Study Confirms New Medication To Be Effective Against Postpartum Depression

Experts have manufactured a new pill that can counter the symptoms of postpartum depression. It may gain FDA approval soon.

A new pill to treat postpartum depression is on its way. According to reports, this pill will help relieve symptoms of depression in only three days. The manufacturers are awaiting the approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which is expected to take place by 5th August. If the approval of this medicine goes through successfully, there will finally be a convenient solution for something as severe and complicated as postpartum depression. This will also be the first pill designed to treat this health issue.

About The Study

According to a study published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, the pill that is being manufactured to treat postpartum depression, was given to a bunch of women as a part of an experiment. The other 38 percent were simply given placebo. The research findings stated that, women who were given this new pill experienced significant improvement in symptoms in about two weeks.

All About The New Pill

This new pill will ne out soon so before that let us find out how it works.

This pill is a synthetic version of allopregnanolone, which is a naturally occurring by-product of the hormone progesterone.

The pill acts on GABA receptors in the brain. GABA receptors are a major signalling pathway that helps regulate stress and mood in a person.

GABA is known to calm the nervous system.

People who experience major symptoms of stress and depression may have low levels of this chemical in their body.

This pill has been proven to be effective however; experts say that this pill may also come with certain side effects such as headache, dizziness, nausea and diarrhoea.

What Is Postpartum Depression?

Experiencing mood swings after childbirth is natural. But, the symptoms of postpartum depression are a lot different from short term mood swings like 'baby blues.' Postpartum depression may start after childbirth and last for a very long time. The symptoms may be severe enough to affect a person's ability to function normally. Some of the common symptoms include, panic, anxiety, sadness, depression and fatigue. When a woman is experiencing all these symptoms, it becomes harder for her to bond with her baby. Some women may also feel disconnected from the baby and from other people.

What Causes Postpartum Depression?

A woman's body goes through uncountable number of changes during and after pregnancy. During pregnancy, there are a number of hormonal changes as the body prepares for carrying the baby in the uterus. During this time, the level of progesterone and oestrogen increases about ten times than the normal amount. After the baby is delivered, the levels of these hormones fall significantly. The level of hormones post-pregnancy goes back to what it used to be before the pregnancy. This drop in hormones is one of the causes of postpartum depression.

