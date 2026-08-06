World Breastfeeding Week 2026: From stronger immunity to lower cancer risk - 10 powerful health benefits for mother and baby

Benefits of breastfeeding for mother and child: Did you know - Breastfeeding during the first six months of life provides complete nutrition for your baby while strengthening immunity and supporting healthy growth? Read on to know how breastfeeding benefits both the newborn and the mother.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Bhavani K Reddy

Breastfeeding is your baby's first vaccine: Doctor explains its lifelong health benefits

Breastfeeding is one of the best ways to ensure a baby has a healthy beginning in life. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF recommend breastfeeding without any added food until the child is six months old. In this case, the indicated word means that the baby can consume breast milk only, without the use of any other foods or water unless otherwise required by health conditions. Each drop of breast milk is created for the very purpose of satisfying nutritional needs of the baby's body.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Bhavani K Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, shares the unknown health benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and the newborn.

Health Benefits of Breastfeeding: Both Mom and Child

At this stage, the process of formation of both digestive and immune systems is still going on. Breast milk is rich in proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals needed for proper growth.Infants receiving breast milk exclusively are less susceptible to various childhood diseases including diarrhea, respiratory tract infections, ear infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses. Moreover, breastfeeding reduces the probability of developing allergies, asthma, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and some childhood cancers later in life.

Benefits for the Baby

Breast milk is often called a baby's first vaccine on account of its protective nature. Colostrum refers to the thick yellow milk that the body produces during the first couple of days after birth. This substance contains a lot of antibodies that help to establish a strong immune system in an infant.

Breastfeeding also plays an important role in terms of brain development. The children who have been breastfed have better cognitive development and stronger bonds with their mothers. While receiving breast milk, newborns receive peace and tranquillity.

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Benefits for the Mother

Breastfeeding has numerous advantages for mothers as well. It is known that breastfeeding stimulates oxytocin release, a hormone that enables the uterus to contract faster and return to its normal size after childbirth.

Breastfeeding is believed to help to reduce the risk for certain diseases such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, breastfeeding increases calorie consumption which makes it easier for women to lose weight after giving birth.

Breastfeeding creates emotional ties between mother and child, and may be beneficial in the prevention of postpartum depression on account of balancing hormone level as well as increasing maternal confidence.

Breastfeeding Safety Tips For 1st Time Moms

Though breastfeeding comes naturally, it is also a skill that both the mother and baby have to learn. First-time moms might face issues such as the baby's inability to latch properly, having sore nipples, or worrying about having enough milk. Action should be taken right from the beginning by healthcare professionals or lactation specialists to deal with these problems effectively.

It is also important for families to be supportive. A loving partner, family members, or even the employer can help create a conducive environment where mothers will breastfeed exclusively for six months as recommended.

Exclusive breastfeeding may seem like a simple decision to make, but it is one of the best investments in a person's lifetime and will pay off in the end. With proper help and understanding, many families will benefit from it.

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