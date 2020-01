Pregnancy brings along many changes – you may experience changes in your body, your emotions and the life of your family. Becoming a mother is a wonderful experience, but these new changes can add stress to your life. Stress is a common symptom during pregnancy, but too much stress can take a toll on your mind and body. It can cause sleep problems, headaches, loss of appetite or overeating. Stress for a longer time may lead to health problems, like high blood pressure and heart disease. High levels of stress during pregnancy can also increase the chances of having a premature or a low-birthweight baby. If you are taking too much stress, it can impact your baby’s brain development or immune system. Here are simple tips to reduce stress and ease the discomfort during pregnancy.

Eat healthy and stay fit

Eat healthy foods and get plenty of sleep. Do some exercise, as being physically active can help reduce stress and prevent common pregnancy discomforts. You can try relaxation activities, like prenatal yoga or meditation. Spending time with mother nature may also help you relax. A simple walk in the park would be a good idea.

Drink enough water

Dehydration can also affect your mood, and make you feel more irritable. It is recommended to drink six to eight 200ml glasses of water a day. But avoid alcohol while you’re pregnant. Instead you can have a non-alcoholic cocktail or a warm, milky drink.

Share your problem

Is it your baby’s wellbeing, or a personal problem? Try to figure out what’s making you stressed and talk to your partner, a friend or your doctor about it. Your health care provider may help you handle the discomforts of pregnancy.

Build a bond with your baby

Spend some time with your baby. If you are 23 weeks into your pregnancy, your baby can hear your voice. Start building connecting with your baby, by chatting, singing and reading to your bump. It may help you feel more positive about your pregnancy.