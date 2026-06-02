State-wise maternal mortality rates in India: Where does your state rank?

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 2, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Pankhuri Gautam
Maternal deaths continue to be one of the main measures of a country's healthcare system. Although India has achieved tremendous progress in reducing maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the past few years there are still considerable variations between states.
According to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) report released by the Registrar General of India the maternal mortality rates in the country is 88 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births during or after pregnancy, childbirth or abortion and within 42 days of the termination of pregnancy. Here's the State or UT wise details of MMR as per the SRS between 2021 and 2023:
The lowest maternal mortality ratio was seen in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh at 30 closely followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These states have been attributed with having better public health systems, improved antenatal care, higher institutional delivery rates and enhanced access to emergency obstetric services.
According to the maternal health indicators Southern states have so far performed better than other states. Telangana and Karnataka have both maternal mortality ratios lower than the national average reflecting continued investment in maternal and child health care programmes.
India's Progress in Maternal and Child Health:
MMR (Maternal Mortality Ratio) in India dropped from 130 (2014-16) to 97 (2018-20) per 1,00,000 live births a decline of 33 points. NMR(Neonatal Mortality Rate) reduced from 26 (2014) to 20 (2020) per 1,000 live births. pic.twitter.com/LgNZfEB55i PIB India (@PIB_India) April 7, 2025
While the overall maternal death rate has decreased there are still significant challenges in several states. MMR was the highest in Odisha with 153 followed by Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Assam is also one of the states where maternal mortality rates are relatively high but have improved over the years.
Some of the key drivers of maternal mortality rate as mentioned by public health professionals include insufficient prenatal care, delayed access to hospitals, anaemia, malnutrition, insufficient presence of skilled birth attendants and gaps in the healthcare system in remote areas.
Maternal deaths can occur due to severe bleeding after childbirth, infections, hypertension induced by pregnancy, unsafe abortions and complications linked to delivery. Experts note that most of these deaths can be avoided by early diagnosis, frequent antenatal checkups and timely medical interventions. They also highlight that women in remote and underserved areas are at a greater risk as they do not have easy access to emergency obstetric services and transportation issues.
Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB/GYN) at Cocoon Hospital feels that to curb maternal mortality rates in India it is non negotiable to improve nutrition, healthcare infrastructure and spread awareness on regular check ups for high-risk pregnancy. The maternal mortality ratio has seen a significant improvement in India from previous decades indicating better maternal health services throughout the country.
But the OB/GYN emphasizes the need to close the performance gap between high and low performing states. She suggests a robust rural health care network, timely access to trained health care professionals and enhanced maternal nutrition can make a significant contribution to further reducing maternal deaths and meet global maternal health goals in India.
Disclaimer: Maternal mortality data is based on Sample Registration System (SRS) estimates and may vary across reporting periods. Note that rankings reflect trends not individual healthcare outcomes.