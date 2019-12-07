Spotting is not unknown among pregnant women. According to the American Pregnancy Association, ‘approximately 20 per cent of women report spotting during their first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Sometimes, bleeding happens in early pregnancy. The flow is usually lighter, and the colour can vary from pink to red to brown. But don’t panic. This kind of bleeding, called spotting, is common during the first trimester. You may notice drops of blood in your underwear sometimes. But if the bleeding becomes heavier, it is a matter of concern. You must immediately consult your doctor if this happens. In fact, even if