Sperm Donor With Cancer-Causing Gene Fathered Almost 200 Children Across Europe, Some Have Already Died

A sperm donor who unknowingly harboured genetic mutation that raises the risk of cancer was used to conceive almost 200 children across Europe. A major investigation led to the tragic revelation that although this sperm was not sold to the UK clinics, many families did use the sperm while having fertility treatment in Denmark. Some children have already died and many more with the gene will also go on to develop cancer in their lifetimes.

Denmark's European Sperm Bank Sent Their 'Deepest Empathy'

Denmark's European Sperm Bank has admitted that the cancer-causing sperm was used to make babies and sent their 'deepest empathy' to families affected. According to reports, it is understood that women who have conceived using the sperm have all been informed. The investigation was conducted by 14 public service broadcasters including the BBC, as part of the European Broadcasting Union's Investigative Journalism Network. It further revealed that the sperm came from an anonymous man who was paid to as a student in 2005. Additionally, the major investigation highlights that his sperm was then used by women for around 17 years.

Children Made From Affected Sperm Will Have Mutation

The investigation further revealed that the sperm donor is healthy and passed the donor screening checks. However, the DNA in some of his cells mutated before he was born. It means the TP53 gene, which, according to healthcare professionals claim plays a crucial role of preventing the body's cells from turning cancerous was damaged. In the case of the sperm donor, who fathered almost 200 children his body does not contain the dangerous form of TP53, but up to 20% of his sperm do. What is more concerning is that the investigation revealed that any children made from affected sperm will have the mutation in every cell of their body, a condition known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

"It is a dreadful diagnosis," Prof Clare Turnbull, a cancer geneticist at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, told a leading media outlet. "It's a very challenging diagnosis to land on a family, there is a lifelong burden of living with that risk, it's clearly devastating."

What Is Li Fraumeni Syndrome?

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a medical condition in which 90 per cent of children he has fathered will have a chance of developing cancer, especially during childhood and breast cancer later in life. People living with Li Fraumeni syndrome must take MRI scans of their body and brain every year, including abdominal ultrasound for spotting tumours. As for women they go to the extent of removing their breasts for lowering their risk of cancer.

The European Sperm Bank said the "donor himself and his family members are not ill and such a mutation is not detected preventatively by genetic screening". The sperm bank "immediately blocked" the donor once the problem with his sperm was detected. Reports suggest that the sperm donor fathered is 197, but that may not be the final number, as data from other countries have not been obtained. And, it is also unknown how many of these children have inherited the dangerous variant.

