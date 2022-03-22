Sonam Kapoor Suffers From Type-1 Diabetes; It Can Cause Complications During Pregnancy

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Known as a fashion icon, incredible actress and more, actor Sonam Kapoor has now added the soon "mom-to-be" to this list. She took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. She is seen cradling her baby bump in the pictures and looks very happy. After the heart-filled announcement, the 36-year-old was showered with love from friends and family.
Did you know the actress was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at a very young age? But is it a factor that might affect pregnancy? We talked to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar, to understand how type 1 diabetes can affect the mother and the baby. But first, let us understand what exactly type 1 diabetes is.
Type 1 diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent diabetes or juvenile diabetes, is a chronic illness in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone that allows sugar (glucose) into cells for energy production.
Type 1 diabetes can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics and viruses. Although type 1 diabetes most commonly manifests in infancy or adolescence, it can also develop in adulthood. Some of the common symptoms of type 1 diabetes include:
Dr Siddhartha says, "Birth defects are linked to uncontrolled diabetes during pregnancy. Type 1 and 2 diabetes can affect the eyes, kidneys, and heart. Unmanaged diabetes means high blood sugar levels during pregnancy that can impact both, the mother, and her baby." According to her, these are the complications that you need to be alert to:
Answering the question, Dr Surabhi highlights, "Women with diabetes should manage their blood sugar levels in the recommended range told by the doctor." She suggests the following that would help you manage your blood sugar levels:
Dr Surabhi also mentions that you need to keep your weight in check to avoid any complications. She suggests some things that you should keep in mind if you are keeping an eye on your weight:
Follow us on