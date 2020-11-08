Smoking during pregnancy can be harmful to you and your baby. It can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth and much more. Here’s what you need to know.

Many of us are justifiably concerned about bigger issues that we have no control over, and yet we tend to ignore the one right under our noses. We all read and see the words “smoking is injurious to health” everywhere, but seldom do we pay attention to them. It can have detrimental effects on your health, and it can be even worse for pregnant women. Smoking during pregnancy can put both you and your baby’s health at risk. Also Read - Taking NSAIDs during this time of pregnancy can cause kidney problems in unborn babies

Smoking during pregnancy

Firstly, smoking can prevent you from conceiving. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, female, as well as male smokers, are twice as likely to suffer from infertility issues as compared to non-smokers. Cigarettes contain harmful substances like nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar. It can cause several pregnancy complications including, ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth and more. Even secondhand smoke is harmful to the fetus. Here are the consequences of smoking during pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy constipation is common in second and third trimesters: Ways to deal with it

Ectopic pregnancy

In an ectopic pregnancy, the fertilized egg gets attached to the fallopian tube or the abdomen instead of the uterus. In such cases, the embryo is removed to avoid further complications. A study published in the journal PLoS One revealed that nicotine can cause contractions in the fallopian tubes, which can lead to ectopic pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy complications may up stroke risk in later life

Miscarriage and stillbirth

Miscarriage is when a fetus dies within the first three months of the pregnancy. In some rare cases, it can occur after 20 weeks or more of getting pregnant. This is known as a stillbirth. Pregnancy loss at any stage is tragic. A study published in the journal BMC Public Health found that smoking during pregnancy can increase the odds of stillbirth. The harmful chemicals can cause such problems and must be avoided.

Placental abruption

A placenta is an organ that forms in the uterus during pregnancy. It is responsible for providing oxygen and nutrients essential for the normal development of the baby. Smoking can disrupt the proper functioning of the placenta and lead to complications such as placenta abruption. In this condition, the placenta separates from the uterus before childbirth. It can cause severe vaginal bleeding and low blood pressure levels, which can be dangerous.

Preterm birth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking increases the risk of preterm birth during pregnancy. This is a condition in which the baby is born earlier than the expected date. It can lead to health complications in babies including, mental disability, behavioural problems and asthma.

Low birth rate

One other complication of smoking during pregnancy is low birth weight. Smoking can cause babies to be born with low birth weight. This means that your baby will be thinner and have minimal body fat as compared to a baby born with normal birth weight. It is a serious condition that can lead to developmental delays in babies, respiratory problems, neurological problems and more.