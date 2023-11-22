Can Doing Slow Dance Induce Labour?

Find out which exercises you can do to induce labour naturally. (Photo: Freepik)

Doing these exercises with your partner releases oxytocin, a natural hormone that helps you stay calm and cope with pain better.

Towards the end of the pregnancy term, most women feel a lot of discomfort because of the weight of the baby, wishing they could deliver at the earliest. The good news is that there are many fun ways in which labour can be induced, and slow dancing is one of them. It involves the participation of both the partners. Demonstrating some of these fun labour activities, Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist took to Instagram and posted a video. Take a look.

She explained that there are some "couple exercises" that work for most of her patients to prepare them for labour. "There are so many ways your partner can support you in preparing for the big day. One of them is doing exercise with you. Having the support of a person during the exercises is a great help for the mom-to-be, as the dad-to-be can assist them into a posture or monitor and can correct them when needed," wrote the doctor. She added that exercising together can also help your partner understand you better, by making him "more aware of your discomfort zones".

What are these exercises?

1. Slow dance: For this, you will have to hug your partner and move your hips side-to-side. According to the doctor, it can help in opening the pelvis.

2. Deep squats with feet pointing outwards: For this, the pregnant woman will have to relax and lengthen the pelvic floor muscles, stretching the perineum, to help the baby drop into the pelvis.

3. Duck walk: As the name suggests, you will have to walk like a duck to improve the tone and elasticity of pelvic muscles and provide more room for the baby. The expert suggested you move both forward and backward in baby steps.

4. Support lunges: Just like a typical lunge, you will have to stretch the hips and open the pelvis with the support of your partner, which can help the baby move into the ideal birthing position.

"If you're doing these exercises with your partner, [know that] connecting with someone you love releases oxytocin, a natural hormone that helps you stay calm and cope with pain better," said Dr Verma. She also cautioned that while you can start these exercises from 32 weeks of pregnancy if the baby is in a head-down position, it is wise to check with your doctor first before trying out any exercises to help induce labour.