Sidhu Moose Wala Parents Welcome Baby Boy: Almost two years after the unfortunate demise of the renowned singer Sidhu Moosewala, his parents welcomed a bouncing baby boy in May of 2022. His father, Balkaur Singh, shared the joy with the rest of the world through a heartwarming photo of the newest family member on Instagram.

Sharing the picture of the newborn, Moose Wala's father wrote a caption in Punjabi. "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our midst. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," read the caption, loosely translated into English.

According to the reports, the late Punjabi singer's family confirmed his mother, Charan Kaur's pregnancy in February. Closed relatives have revealed that his mother is 58 and Balkaur Singh is 60. The couple used IVF to get pregnant.