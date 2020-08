Ghee, as we all know, is clarified butter. An oft used ingredient in most Indian recipes, ghee is known for an array of health benefits. It is highly recommended for expecting moms in our country for more reasons than one. While it is undeniable that this clarified butter of Indian origin comes with many health perks, there are many myths surrounding its benefits and risks. So, pregnant women need to make an informed choice while including it in their diet. Here, we’ve answered a few questions that they have about ghee. Also Read - What will a teaspoon of desi ghee on an empty stomach do to you?

Is it safe to have ghee during pregnancy?

There are no proven ill effects of ghee. Having healthy fats as part of a balanced diet is recommended especially for expecting moms. Ghee can be a healthy addition, if you have it in moderation. Easier than other dairy products to digest, it revs up your metabolism too. However, if excessive body weight is an issue, consult your gynaecologist before including it in your meals.

How much ghee should you have during pregnancy?

Experts suggest the it is okay to have 50 grams of desi ghee a day while you are pregnant. Going overboard on this clarified butter may lead to packing in extra kilos. However, it is best to consult a nutritionist to find out the right amount for yourself. The quantity may vary from person to person depending on your health conditions.

Can it lead to any side effect?

Ghee doesn’t harm the mother or the baby. However, overdoing it may lead to obesity and you may find it difficult to shed those extra kilos post- delivery. If you are following a healthy diet loaded with fruits and fresh vegetables and you do not have body weight issues, it is perfectly fine to have ghee in moderation.

Does it induce labour?

There are many myths surrounding the consumption of this Indian version of butter. Many believe that it has a lubricating effect on the vagina which facilitates normal delivery. There is another claim about the pregnancy benefit of ghee: It induces contraction and reduces labour pain. However, there is no scientific evidence behind such claims.

Benefits of having ghee during those nine months

It is believed in the Indian culture that this clarified butter is good for expecting moms. However, there is no science-backed pregnancy benefit of ghee. But there is no denying that ghee is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, Omega 9 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. So, it helps in the nourishment of the mother and baby in more ways than one. Also, ghee can boost your baby’s brainpower, thanks to its omega 3 fatty acids. Additionally, it has been observed that ghee is rich in a fatty acid known as butyrate. This acid, experts believe, plays a crucial role in boosting your digestion and gut health. Homemade ghee is a better option than the commercially available ones.