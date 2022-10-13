Should You Fast When You Are Pregnant? 5 Unknown Side Effects You Should Know

Should You Fast When You Are Pregnant? 5 Unknown Side Effects You Should Know

Is it okay to keep a fast when you are expecting? Know it from the experts.

Indians celebrate several festivals which require fasting, meaning no eating or drinking. But is that safe for those who are pregnant or for those who are expecting soon? Let's find it out.

From Karwa Chauth to Durga Ashtami, fasting during occasions or festivals is very common in Indian houses, but did you know that there are certain rules that one needs to follow when fasting? Yes, you heard that right. Following rules is important during fasting, as the process can take a toll on your health if not done properly. TheHealthSite.com spoke to a few doctors to understand whether fasting during pregnancy is okay or if one should refrain from doing so. According to health experts, fasting during pregnancy is not recommended. Why is it so? This is because a pregnant woman needs to drink enough water and eat a healthy balanced diet so that she can get the baby all the required nutrients that it needs. Remember that when an expecting mother fasts, the baby fasts too. And this is not a good thing for the growth of the child.

No, It Isn't A Good Idea To Fast While Pregnant

Fasting is good only when your body is ready to do so! When you are already weak, suffering from a chronic disease or on high medication, you should refrain from fasting. "During pregnancy, your body needs a good amount of energy and nutrient. A good stream of both of these is needed to help the baby grow. "If you're fasting, it is more likely that you won't be able to meet your calorie or protein needs, and therefore, you won't be able to meet your nutrient needs," says Ryann Kipping, RDN, founder of The Prenatal Nutrition Library app.

Side Effects of Fasting During Pregnancy

You may ask what will happen if you fast during pregnancy. Here are some science-backed side effects that you should know:

It can lead to preterm birth. Can lead to a child's health problems such as breathing issues, low blood sugar, intestinal inflammation, jaundice, and anaemia. This can lead to a nutrient deficiency in the unborn child. Poor foetal growth. It also increases the risk of not getting enough food each day, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies as well as overall energy deficiencies.

Therefore, experts recommend one to only fast when she is not expecting a baby and is an owner of a healthy body which is ready for a whole day fast.