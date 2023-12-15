Should Pregnant Women Walk After Eating Heavy Meals?

Walking during pregnancy is one of the best exercises. In the absence of any kind of risk factor during pregnancy, it is safe to walk even in the first trimester, said a doctor.

There are many dos and don'ts to follow during pregnancy, one of them being tweaking the diet to incorporate healthy and nutritious meals. But one pertinent question that many ask is whether they can continue to exercise. Walking, in particular, is said to be extremely beneficial. But should one be doing it throughout the pregnancy period, and if so, what should be the duration and pace?

According to Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, walking during pregnancy is one of the best exercises. She took to Instagram to explain that in the absence of any kind of risk factor during pregnancy, or any complication such as spotting, it is safe to walk even in the first trimester, which is considered to be the most crucial one.

According to UK's National Health Service, there may be many causes of bleeding in early pregnancy, one of them being implantation bleeding that is harmless light bleeding that happens when the developing embryo plants itself in the wall of the uterus. It happens around the time your period would have been due. Additionally, during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, vaginal bleeding could also indicate miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

"You should walk for about 30 minutes a day. Make sure you walk slowly and are hydrated," the doctor said, adding that it is important to avoid brisk walking till 36 weeks.

The best time to walk

According to Dr Verma, a pregnant woman can walk after meals. "A 15-minute walk after lunch and dinner would be ideal. It helps to control your blood sugar and blood pressure, which can reduce the risk of preeclampsia," said the doctor. Preeclampsia refers to a serious blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy. People with preeclampsia often have high blood pressure and high levels of protein in their urine. It typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Walking, said the doctor, can also prevent gestational diabetes and excessive weight gain. She warned that those who are not really into walking and are just starting out during pregnancy, they may take it slow by walking for 10 minutes, three times a week. "Once you get used to it and are comfortable walking, increase [your duration] by 5 minutes each week to reach the 30-minute goal," she said.

