Seven Weeks Postpartum, Kourtney Kardashian's Workout Routine Looks Like This

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

According to a doctor, since the body is still healing, most moms should wait at least 12 weeks before easing back into more intense workouts like running or lifting weights.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, delivered her fourth child -- Rocky Thirteen Barker -- in November this year, and almost seven weeks later, she was seen working out in the gym to get fitter and healthier, and shed her baby weight.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum -- who is already mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick -- posted a black and white video on Instagram recently, in which she was seen walking on the treadmill. The video appeared to be showing only her legs, and the accompanying text read, "7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking... [I am] taking it easy, no rush, no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney, 44, also wrote that she walked 3.0 [mph], at an incline of 12.0 to make the exercise a little more challenging.

TRENDING NOW

Prior to this, for the best part of the year, she had posted numerous photographs in which she appeared to flaunt her bump and document her pregnancy in its various stages. The media personality and socialite had admitted in the past that conceiving in her 40s, after marrying her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker, had been a challenge. Now that she has a new addition to her blended family, Kourtney can finally focus on post-baby healing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Going by her aforementioned fitness post, Kourtney appeared to be following TikTok's most popular workout trend called the '12/3/30'.

You may like to read

According to a bustle.com report, it was fitness influencer Lauren Giraldo who had shared her 12/3/30 workout in 2021, and it immediately took off on TikTok, gaining over 341 million views ever since. In 2023, too, it appears to be as popular as ever.

Walking on the treadmill is an effective way of getting some workout done, especially for a postpartum mother who may want to take it slow with a low-intensity routine. Postpartum exercises differ from women to women, depending on their pregnancy journey, its complications, some associated risks and the delivery method.

In a blog post on utswmed.org, Robyn Horsager-Boehrer, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology notes that it is "normal to want to hop back into your regular workout routine, or start a new one, after your ob/gyn clears you at your six-week postpartum checkup". She adds that since the body is still healing for at least six more weeks for a typical vaginal birth, most moms should wait at least 12 weeks before easing back into more intense workouts like running or lifting weights.

According to the doctor, the 12-week milestone is "geared toward patients who had a normal pregnancy and vaginal delivery". You may have to wait longer if you had: a C-section delivery; obesity prior to pregnancy; postpartum depression; diastasis recti (improper healing of the abdominal muscles); excessive scar tissue in the pelvic area; perineal tearing.