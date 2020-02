You may experience either pain that comes and goes or a constant pain long one side of your leg. @Shutterstock

You get sciatica when there is any pressure on the sciatic nerve. This nerve starts in the lower spine and ends in the thigh. If there is any compression of this nerve, you will experience a radiating pain that can travel from your buttocks to your hip, down to your thighs and legs. Sometimes, pregnant women may also get this kind of pain. This is because low back pain in pregnancy is very common. It happens due to muscle tension, unstable joints and pelvic bone pain. If you are pregnant, you may also suffer from a condition called sacroiliac (SI) joint problems and piriformis syndrome. In the latter, a problem in muscles in the buttocks may cause sciatic pain during pregnancy.

You may experience either pain that comes and goes or a constant pain long one side of your leg. This pain will start from your buttocks and radiate down to the back of your thigh and foot. The pain may be sharp, shooting or burning pain. You may also experience a numbness and weakness in the affected foot.

Here are a few workouts that will give you relief.

The table stretch

It stretches the muscles of the back, buttocks and the back of the legs. And all you need is a table.

Directions: Stand facing the table with your feet slightly wider than your hips. Lean forward and place your hands on the table. Your arms must be straight and your back flat. Now pull your hips away from the table and feel the stretch on your lower back and the back of your legs. Stay in this position for 15 seconds and gradually take it up to 60 seconds. Do this exercise 2 times a day.

The pigeon pose

This is a popular yoga pose, which will offer relief and help you deal with sciatica pain during pregnancy. You need a yoga mat and a rolled-up towel. This asana targets your hip rotators and flexors.

Directions: Get on your hands and knees and slide your right knee forward till it comes between your hands. Now slide your left leg back. Place the rolled towel under your right hip. This will make it easier for you to stretch. Now lean forward over your right leg and lower yourself to the ground. You can put a pillow under your head and arms for support. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and repeat on other side. Do this at regular intervals.

Hip flexor stretch

This exercise targets the hip flexors.

Directions: Kneel on the floor on your hands and knees. Place one foot in front of you so that your hip and knee are at a 90-degree angle. Bring your weight forward. You will feel a stretch in the front of your back hip and leg. Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat on other side.