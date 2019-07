Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, who was seen in movies like Race, De Dana Dan and more just disappeared after her marriage. She has suddenly come back to the limelight because of her recent underwater bikini where she is flaunting her baby bump. Sameera is at the fag end of her third trimester.

Sameera took to Instagram to share photos from her photoshoot and with one of the pictures she wrote, “I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect .”



The third trimester is a crucial phase in baby’s development. This is the time when your baby’s brain and other vital organs like the lungs, eyes, heart, the immune system, intestinal system and the kidneys develop fully. Moreover, this is the time when there is a high placental transfer of important nutrients that will support your child during the first six months of his life. So you need to be very cautious at this stage of your gestational period and take good care of yourself to stay fir and health. A little negligence at this stage may harm your little one’s crucial developments. That is why you need to follow a disciplined and routinised lifestyle during your third trimester.

Well, not everyone might will be in a state to go for swimming or scubing diving or an underwater photoshoot like Sameera at the 9th month, but you can surely take some extra steps for a safer, healthier and fitter third trimester.

STAY HEALTHY AND FIT DURING YOUR THIRD TRIMESTER

So, you are almost at the end of your third trimester and just waiting to welcome your baby to this world? We have a few tips to ensure that you enjoy optimal health during this special time.

Eat Healthy

Your baby gets all the nutrients from you, so be careful about what you pass on to your baby. You should keep a check on what you eat, your foetus needs all the nutrients and vitamins for healthy development. So, the food you eat should be healthy for both you and your baby.

Keep a track of your baby’s movements

There are no set rules for the movement of each child, as every child is different. You will eventually notice a pattern to these movements and any change in the pattern or decrease in movements should be reported to your doctor immediately.

Get your hospital bag ready

It’s a good idea to get your hospital bag ready as it will save you and your partner from confusion at the last moment. In your hurry, you might forget things that you may need. It is advisable to pack 2 bags, one for labour and a second one for just after childbirth. This will ensure a relaxed ride to the hospital for you.

Exercise

Long gone are the days when pregnant women were asked to just take rest. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that pregnant women who are free of obstetrical complications should engage in light physical activity at least for 4 days in a week. This will keep both you and your child healthy. Do consult your doctor before doing any exercise.

Get a lot of sleep

Sleep is a major issue during pregnancy. This could be due to many reasons. But the most common issue is of comfort. Your baby bump makes it difficult for you to sleep. Try keeping a pillow between your legs and under your tummy for a comfortable sleep. Always aim for 7-8 hours of sleep so that you are not tired. Fatigue is a sign that you need more sleep. According to new research published in the journal Sleep Medicine, pregnant women who regularly nap are less likely to have a baby with a low birth weight.

Focus on good things

Women tend to be vulnerable during this time. They focus on negative things and this makes them anxious. This is the most beautiful phase of your life, embrace this period by focusing on good things and don’t ruin it with bad thoughts. Healthy mind will lead to a healthy baby.

WHAT NOT TO DO DURING YOUR THIRD TRIMESTER

So, now you know what you need to do to stay healthy. But, it is equally important to know what not to do also. Here, we tell you about the things that you need to avoid during this time.

Avoid smoking

According to the U. S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking raises the likelihood of early childbirth and stillbirth. According to this study, chemicals present in cigarettes are the culprits. This can also cause low birth weight, which leads to other health problems and disabilities.

Stay away from alcohol

According to a research by the National Institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism, women who drink during pregnancy are more likely to deliver a baby with fatal alcohol syndrome. This makes your baby prone to a lot of other disorders.

Try to resist caffeine

Consumption of caffeine in moderate amounts is acceptable but one should not overdo it. A high caffeine intake during pregnancy is related to low birth weight or even miscarriage. According to a research by PuMed Central, consumption of caffeine above 200mg may raise the risk of miscarriage. Also, please remember that caffeine is not just present in your cup of coffee, it is also there in many energy drinks. So always read the label before drinking anything.

Don’t go for saunas or hot tub bathes

Though sitting in a hot tub or sauna might sound tempting, you must avoid it. According to the American Journal of Epidemiology, incidences of miscarriages increase due to hot tub baths and saunas as they increase body temperature. It can also lead to defects in children. Though this risk is more in the first trimester of pregnancy, women in their third trimester should also be careful.

Say no to unhealthy food

There is no doubt that you should eat nutritious food, but that doesn’t mean that you can eat all the junk you want. Weight gain after pregnancy is inevitable but the weight you gain should be by eating healthy foods and not junk. This will not only help your child but also help you during delivery and weight loss post-pregnancy.

Avoid sleeping on your back

Pregnant women are always advised to sleep on their sides. Sleeping on your back will shift all the weight of your baby, which is by now almost fully grown, to your back. This puts pressure on the vein that carries blood to your heart from the lower parts of your body. This pressure leads to backaches and interferes with your circulation. This will eventually cause low blood pressure further making you feel dizzy.