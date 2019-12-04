New moms never have it easy. They put everything they have into taking care of their baby and this saps their energy and leaves them tired all the time. During pregnancy, your body goes through a lot of changes. Due to hormonal changes and the stress of pregnancy, you may have skin problems and hair fall. On top of that, if you also have to deal with insensitive comments about your weight gain and answer questions about your stretch marks, it can leave you fuming. No wonder, most new moms go through post-partum depression.

This is exactly what happened to Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy. And, it triggered her post-partum depression. In the video, she talks about her post-pregnancy blues and how she overcame it. She blames social media and the insensitivity of people for this common condition. Sameera also has words of advice for all new mons out there. She tells them that the most important thing is to take care of themselves. Watch the video below to know what happened and how Sameera overcame this condition.

OVERCOME YOUR POST-PARTUM DEPRESSION

You may experience postpartum depression within a few weeks of delivery. Be alert to mood swings, indecision and difficulty in bonding with your baby. This is a very common condition that you can easily overcome with a few changes in daily routine. But if it is very severe, you must see a doctor. Otherwise take up some form of exercise because regular exercise helps. If nothing else, just go for a daily walk in the park. You can also take your baby with you in a stroller and bond with her in the midst of nature.

Another thing that you must absolutely do is eat healthy. Have a lot of fresh, seasonal foods. Omega-3 fatty acids is also important for you at this time. So, add seafood to your diet and also have a lot of calcium rich foods. . This will help you feel better and it will also improve your mood.

Having some ‘me’ time is also very important. Looking after a baby can be exhausting it may not leave you with any time to take care of yourself. But be selfish for once and put yourself first at least once a day. This will help you recover from the stress and demands of baby care. You need to spend some time alone and you need to get some rest. Fix a time when you can do this and make sure nobody disturbs you during this time.

In case, your symptoms are severe, you can try out psychotherapy or talk to your doctor. You can resolve this try to find a solution to your counsellor together with your counsellor. He may recommend anti-depressants. In any case, your post-partum depression will usually improve within six months. If it doesn’t, you need to consult a doctor. But be assured that this is a common problem in most new moms. If you are one, you will know exactly what this is all about. And, it is also nothing serious or permanent. It will go away before you know it.