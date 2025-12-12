Sambhavna Seth Opened Up About Her Painful Miscarriage: 'I Carried Poison Inside Me For 15 Days'

Sambhavna Seth recalls her painful past miscarriage, saying she carried "poison inside me for 15 days." Here's what happened.

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth has revealed one of the most heartbreaking experiences of her life her past miscarriage that left her emotionally shattered. In a recent conversation, she shared that she unknowingly carried a dead fetus inside her body for 15 days, describing the experience as "carrying poison inside me". This painful journey connected a lot of women, especially those who have silently undergone similar trauma. Sambhavna's courage in speaking about miscarriage is still a topic of discussion, is now sparking importance, conversations about women's health, emotional healing, and the importance of early medical attention.

What Happened To Sambhavna Seth?

According to Sambhavna, during her pregnancy, she began feeling unusually uncomfortable. Something was really off with her body, but she could not identify the reason. After a medical procedure, doctors confirmed her biggest fear the fetus had stopped developing. But the most shocking part was that she had been living with that condition for 15 days without even knowing. Her body did not reacted differently or did not show any signs that something is wrong, which delayed the detection. "I carried poison inside me for 15 days " she said. The actress was rushed for medical treatment, both physically, drained, and emotionally devastated.

What Happened To Sambhavna?

Sambhavna is getting viral in her painful experience since she is openly discussing the issue of miscarriage, a topic many women cannot discuss easily. Her words have touched as well as impressed a human soul more than the line: "I was 15 days a carrier of poison inside me". Her honesty and boldness are being enjoyed by social media users. Numerous women have attested to the fact that they felt empowered by her admission since her case mirrors the quintessential mute struggle they have undergone. Her openness is contributing to the breaking of the pregnancy loss stigma and publicity on the health of women becoming more mainstream.

Sambhavna's Emotional Recovery

Sambhavna came out and said that it was not an easy experience to heal from the miscarriage. She used her husband to lean on and her close friends, who made her go through the storm of emotions, came to her rescue. Meditation and spiritual practices were also used by her to restore her mental strength. She said that the event not only had a physical impact on her but also shifted her attitude towards health and emotional state. Sambhavna is now urging women not to doubt their instincts, not to ignore their bodies and to seek medical assistance immediately when something does not seem to be all right.

TRENDING NOW

Why Sambhavna's Story Is Important Now

Miscarriage is a word that is still shrouded in secrecy, although it is a condition that affects millions of women annually. The fact that Sambhavna Seth chooses to speak up is important since it will generate awareness regarding pregnancy complications, investigating these problems in time and healing these emotions afterwards. Her experience also teaches that it is important to know about the symptoms and not to ignore the preliminary signs of discomfort. Sambhavna is bringing the subject of reproductive health discussion to ordinary levels and providing emotional safety to women as they feel a part of the bereaved community by bravely discussing her own grief.