Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting a second child together. In a joint statement, they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Saif and Kareena got married in December 2012 and had their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016. Kareena, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late Irrfan Khan, is scheduled to appear opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Saif is looking forward to the release of his Amazon Prime show Dilli.

Having a second child in today's day and age is a challenge, no doubt. But as all second time parents testify, it is definitely a happy challenge. However, even if you have had a smooth sailing the first time around, there are still a few things that you need to keep in mind if you are planning a second baby.

Take care of your health

The first thing you need to do is ensure that you are healthy and that your body can take on the responsibility of carrying a baby. Go for a complete health check-up. Make sure that your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels are normal. Other than this, you also need to go for a blood test to determine your iron levels. Iron helps in forming the red blood cells for not only the mother but also the baby and the placenta. A pregnancy woman needs 50 per cent more blood to meet the growing needs of the fetus. Iron-deficiency anemia is common during pregnancy and it can lead to pre-term labour, developmental delays and also infant anemia. Also Read - Pregnancy after a miscarriage: Tips to conceive easily

Watch your menstrual cycle

Pregnancy often throws menstrual cycle out of sync. So, if you are planning you child soon after the first pregnancy, keep a chart to figure out your ovulation days. You will then be able to find the best time for conception. It make take some time, so be patient.

Get back in shape

You need to be physically fit before you plan your second pregnancy. Follow a regular exercise routine and stick to it. If you are overweight, get rid of your extra kilos. Obesity may make it difficult for you to get pregnant. It can also cause hormonal imbalances, which will make it difficult to track your ovulation. Follow a healthy and nutritious diet, which includes a lot of fresh fruits and veggies. Make sure you get all the necessary nutrients and consult your doctor about supplements.

Time it right

If you are thinking of having a second child, don’t put it off till too late. The older you become, the more difficult it will be for you to get pregnant. At the same time, having a child too soon after the first one is also not advisable. You can give a gap of a couple of years before planning your second child.