Rubina Dilaik's Twin Pregnancy: 'The First Three Months Were Stressful For Me'

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla had been trying to have a baby for two years. (Photo: Instagram/@rubinadilaik)

"I still remember the day when we returned after the scan. While I was ecstatic to see my babies growing and their organs developing, I also met with a car accident," said the actor.

It is an exciting time in Rubina Dilaik's life. The actor is all set to welcome her first baby soon and in an interesting declaration, she took to her official YouTube channel to share with her fans and followers via her show 'Kisine Bataya Nahi' that she is set to welcome twins with her husband Abhinav Shukla. In September this year, the couple had shared the news of Rubina's pregnancy on Instagram, writing, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY. Welcoming the LITTLE traveller soon!"

Dedicating her YouTube episode to mothers carrying twins, triplets, quadruplets, the Bigg Boss 14 winner declared that she, too, is carrying two babies. She shared that her doctor had advised her to not make the news of her twin pregnancy public in the first trimester, as there is always the risk of one of the fetuses perishing in the early stages of pregnancy.

Rubina said it was a challenge to keep the news from her loved ones in the initial days. "A twin pregnancy is a little more complicated," she said, adding that the couple was relieved to learn at the end of the first trimester that both the babies were doing just fine. "We wanted to share the news with our friends and family. The first three months were stressful for me, because I was battling with nausea, mood swings, and food aversions; my doctor had prepared me for this. I had bouts of anger.

"I still remember the day when we returned after the scan. While I was ecstatic to see my babies growing and their organs developing, I also met with a car accident. A truck rammed into my car. I hit the seat in front of me. I was petrified, not for myself but for these two lives growing inside of me," Rubina shared.

She said that no pregnancy is easy, with the amount of risk, fear and uncertainty a mother harbours throughout the journey. "No one prepares you for this." The actor underwent an emergency scan after the accident to find out if her babies were all right.

Back issues and strict diet

Rubina said around the fourth and fifth months, she started having back issues, as the babies grew. Along with that, she also had to follow a strict diet. "The risk of gestational diabetes and high blood pressure is greater for women carrying more than one baby. If, during a single pregnancy, you have to visit the doctor once every month, in twin pregnancy, I had to visit my doctor every 15 days to ensure the babies are growing in a healthy manner. This was my responsibility."

The actor shared she got tired quickly during pregnancy and her energy levels have been low. As explained by her nutritionist, it could be because she is carrying more weight. Rubina also said there is a fear of premature delivery when one is carrying twins and it is something that has been bothering her. "In preterm birth, there are chances that the organs are not fully developed. So, you have to be extra cautious."

'I sweat so much'

The actor said her body temperature has never been higher and she feels hot all the time. She has had to soak her feet in ice cold water every few days during her pregnancy.

The couple had been trying to conceive for two years, and were on the verge of taking a break when they found out that they had actually conceived.