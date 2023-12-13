Rubina Dilaik On The Physical Changes She Has Been Going Through During Pregnancy

The actor said she was trolled when she was gaining weight during pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram/@rubinadilaik)

"Large clothes don't fit me anymore; I have to order extra-large ones. The skin starts to look dull," Dilaik, who is expecting twins, said.

There are many physical changes that women go through during pregnancy, on account of growing another human being inside. In Rubina Dilaik's case, she is growing two humans! The actor, who is currently in her last trimester, recently announced on her YouTube show 'Kisine Bataya Nahi' that she is expecting twins. In her recent episode, she was joined by another new mother and former Miss India Rochelle Rao. The two women bonded on the many bodily changes that happen during pregnancy, and how motherhood is a life-altering experience.

Dilaik, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla -- with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 14 -- said she has been obsessing about her weight, and how everytime she steps on the weighing machine, she is mentally calculating how many kilograms to shed. "Since I have entered my ninth month, I have been checking my weight constantly, because I am told you drastically put on weight [during this phase of pregnancy]. There are other changes, like my armpits becoming darker. [I am noticing] thin stretch mark lines. I think, because we have always admired the 'beauty' aspect of pregnancy, [we get bothered] by these physical changes," the mother-to-be shared candidly.

Dilaik also said that her shoe size has increased. "Large clothes don't fit me anymore; I have to order extra-large ones. The skin starts to look dull. My dermatologist told me that because of the hormonal changes, the skin is collecting [melanin]."

According to hopkinsmedicine.org, a natural increase in melanin during pregnancy is responsible for areas of darkened skin, especially on the face. Most of the brownish-coloured areas, however, fade over time, within a few months of giving birth. In addition to that, while most women have some stretch marks on their belly, others may spot pink or even red stripes on their breasts, buttocks and thighs.

Other pregnancy additions may include an increase in hair growth, not just on the scalp, but also on the face or neck, because of hormones.

Dilaik said it is important to have a partner by your side, who appreciates and supports you and your changing body during pregnancy.