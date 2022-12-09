Fetal Abnormalities: Know The Role Of Ultrasound In Its Early Detection

A Fetal Medicine Doctor can give a prognosis depending on the defects' severity.

When a woman gets pregnant, it's an enormous joy for the expectant couple and the family.

However, even doubt of any defect, abnormality, or variation in the baby can change it. Suddenly the joy turns into stress, and the family seeks further help. Here the role of ultrasound as a Safe diagnostic modality is definite in detecting abnormalities in unborn fetuses, so much so that Ultrasound is said to be the third eye of Doctors looking after pregnant women. Serial ultrasounds are done at fixed intervals to pick up these congenital disabilities at various gestation of pregnancy.

Dr Deepshikha Goel, Senior fetal medicine consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh shares that A FETAL MEDICINE EXPERT is AN EXPERT who can guide the couple in these difficult times. A Fetal Medicine Doctor, with the aid of ultrasound and sometimes additional tests like the mother's blood tests or invasive tests like amniocentesis, can give a prognosis depending upon the defects' severity. Minor abnormalities are generally variants rather than defects seen in normal babies and, if isolated (means no other abnormality is detected ), are unlikely to harm the baby.

The usual variants commonly seen in fetuses (unborn babies) are:

Underdeveloped Nasal Bone Can be picked up as early as 12 weeks of gestation, though sometimes it is seen in babies with genetic abnormalities like Down syndrome. But if a genetic abnormality is ruled out, the couple should not worry as these are seen in approx. 1% of normal babies and does not cause any disfigurement in facial features after birth. Echogenic Cardiac Focus is seen in approx. 3-5 % of babies in a detailed anomaly scan (Level 2/3D) done at 18 to 20 weeks of gestation. This is due to calcium deposits in the heart. If the fetal ECHO test is normal, then they don't affect the baby's heart's functioning. Aberrant Right Subclavian Artery In Heart Detected at Level 2 scan again. This variation is seen in 1 % of the average population, and if fetal ECHO is standard, then unlikely to affect the baby. Choroid Plexuses Cyst seen in 1-2 % of fetuses, but if the rest of the brain and heart is regular, they usually resolve on their own by 24 weeks.

Some other common variants are increased nuchal fold thickness, sandle gap, echogenic bowel, abdominal calcification, etc., which are relatively less frequent.

Though one has to be cautious that if there is more than one variant, then the fetus has more chances of some hidden defects like genetic defects

Abnormalities of uncertain significance: these are the defects which have to be followed up and to be closely monitored in the course of pregnancy and also sometimes after birth. These kinds of abnormalities generally have good outcomes though a small percentage of pregnancies have the potential to become problematic. Dilated ventricles of the brain: if they are more than 10mm, they are called dilated ventricles. In such cases development of the rest of the brain, size at the time of diagnosis and follow-up scans can guide the baby's future. Generally, 10-12 mm-sized ventricles with no infection or other defects have a good prognosis. Swelling in fetal kidneys: is generally seen after the 5th month of pregnancy. If it's 5- 7 mm in size, then there is more than an 80% chance of it resolving on its own after babies birth. Cyst in the abdomen: these are relatively rare findings, and their outcome depends on the underlying cause and if there is any increase in the size of the cyst on follow-up scans. Abnormalities which are treatable in modern medicine with good prognosis: these defects are going to need extra care by the paediatricians and parents after the baby is born, but usually, with treatment, these babies have good future outcomes Cleft Lip & Palate: can be unilateral or bilateral. If no other abnormality is seen, it can be operated upon with good results in expert hands. Club Foot (CTEV): can be in one foot or both feet, usually treatable after birth by application of serial plasters of baby's foot.

Major Defects

These are the defects which are likely fatal or have significant chances of causing physical or mental handicaps to the baby in the future, e.g.

Incomplete formation of the fetus's brain and spine, Major heart defect, Incomplete formation of the abdominal wall Genetic abnormalities like down's syndrome, Defects involving multiple organs.

A competent team of doctors can handle most of these abnormalities with good results.

Conclusion

After diagnosis, the fetal medicine expert provides information and assists parents in making informed decisions. In this, parents learn about the risk of having a newborn with a congenital malformation, the nature of the abnormality, its potential outcomes and the risk of recurrence in future pregnancies.

When parents know all the options available and make informed decisions, our aim of "Happy mothers and Healthy babies" is only fulfilled.