Recently a report by children’s National Hospital research team was presented at the Neuroscience 2019 annual meeting. The findings of the repost say that allopregnanolone, one of many hormones produced by the placenta during pregnancy, is so essential to normal fetal brain development that the decrease in the supply can cause Autism. This steroid has important association with brain development and it also impacts child’s long-term behaviour. Decrease in the level of allopregnanolone causes irreversible and long-term alteration to the cerebellum—the part of the brain that’s responsible for the motor coordination and social cognition.

Unfortunately, whenever the role of placenta is discussed, only nutritional transmission and gas exchange roles are discussed. Placenta’s steroid production is never taken into account and the fact that any compromise to these steroids may lead to brain injury. In short, placenta’s neuroendocrine role is often ignored. Allopregnanolone (ALLO) is predominantly produced by placenta. Placenta has a key role in maintain the concentration of the neuroactive steroid concentrations by active as source of steroid synthesis.

Why the concentration of steroids gets disturbed?

This majorly happens because of stress during pregnancy. Adversity experienced during pregnancy can expose the foetus to stress hormone. It can lead to long-term neuro-effects like schizophrenia, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and autism spectrum disorders. As the placenta is strategically positioned between mother and the foetus, any sort of prenatal stress impacts its environment. This happens because as placenta carries vital nutrients and oxygen from mother to the foetus, it also transfers any stress or anxiety-related effects too to the foetus. This also impacts the steroids that placenta produced during the first part of the gestation. As these steroids are essential for brain development, any kind of stress can hurt the growth.

ALLO is the steroid that grows in concentration during pregnancy. This steroid helps in enhancing the signals that regulates mood in humans. Therefore, depression, anxiety and stress are directly proportional to the synthesis of the steroid. High level of stress aggressors automatically results in lower level of ALLO. As the level of this steroid increases during the gestation, any compromise to mother’s mental health can lead to its lower levels.

Therefore, expectant mothers are advised to stay happy and stress free during pregnancy. It helps in maintaining the efficiency of the placental steroids all through the pregnancy months.