Multiple Sclerosis During Pregnancy? Here's How Physiotherapy Can Help

Can Physiotherapy Play A Role In Multiple Sclerosis During Pregnancy?

Multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, is a chronic condition impacting the central nervous system, the spinal cord and the brain. Females are twice more likely as males to have it. MS is more commonly diagnosed during childbearing age (20 years 40 years). Having MS doesn't seem to have an impact on getting pregnant. During pregnancy, many women observed that their MS symptoms even get better. Physiotherapist Shalini Nair, Cloudnine Hospitals-OAR shares that if you have MS and get the proper medical care, you can have a smooth pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Certain signs and symptoms of MS are:

Muscle weakness and coordination issues Tingling/ numbness/ pain in your body A tremor in your arms or legs Impaired balance Gait (walking) pattern disturbance Speech problems, vision problems Fatigue (feeling tired all the time) Bladder or bowel problems like incontinence Memory issues Depression

Multiple Sclerosis During Pregnancy

Some studies have found that multiple sclerosis symptoms decrease during pregnancy and after delivery. However, women with MS may be more likely to have a flare in the first 3 to 6 months after giving birth. In addition, the musculoskeletal symptoms of the disease may make it physically challenging for the women to carry the pregnancy, for example, trouble during the pushing phase of the labour due to the weakness of the pelvic floor and hip muscles. Also, sometimes muscle weakness and coordination issues may increase the fall risk.

This is when a multidisciplinary team approach can help the woman with MS during pregnancy deal with her symptoms. An OBG physiotherapist will help create an exercise program based on the client and family-centric goals and the varied symptoms experienced during pregnancy.

The customized exercise program by a physiotherapist will help the women with the following:

Achieving independence in ADLs (Activities of Daily Living) with the help of muscle energy techniques/ exercises and home modification. Use assistive devices like canes, braces, and walkers if needed with the help of ambulation techniques. Promote muscle strength and endurance with the help of a strengthening and weight-bearing exercise program. Improve Balance and coordination with the help of the Frenkel coordination exercise program. Managing bowel or bladder incontinence (involuntary leakage of urine and faeces) with the Pelvic floor rehabilitation program.

Conclusion

An age-old proverb says, "It takes a village to raise the child". Hence, apart from the proper medical care, building a support team will be very helpful in dealing with the emotional or mental aspects involved. For example, MS with pregnancy together may completely stress you out. Therefore, having friends and family help you with various chores to save your energy will be very useful, especially during the postnatal period.